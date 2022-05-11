Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:59



The UMU’s Arturo Pérez-Reverte Chair, directed by José Belmonte, yesterday paid tribute to the novel by the writer and psychiatrist Luis Martín-Santos. His biographer, José Lázaro, author of ‘Lives and deaths of Luis Martín-Santos’; Narciso Jalón, responsible for publishing the posthumous work by Martín-Santos ‘Time of Destruction’; The Murcian doctor and writer Fernando de la Cierva Bento and the actor Julio Navarro participated yesterday in the event at the Royal Academy of Medicine.