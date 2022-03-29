Memory of the English Iron Duke, 6 times world champion beloved in his homeland but also in Italy. We reconstruct the life of a champion, great racer on the track, reasoning, stubborn and daring with a refined style

Massimo Falcioni

The anniversary of birthdays is always an opportunity to remember the great champions of the past, in this case, one of the absolute “big”, Geoff Duke, the “Iron Duke” 6 times world champion, protagonist of a decade of racing, from 1950 to 1959. Duke was born on 29 March 1923 in Lancashire, in St. Helens near Liverpool and died at 92 on 1 May 2015 on the Isle of Man, his home, the temple of racing where he had he made his debut in the 1950s world championship, with his first triumph in the 500. With John Surtees, or perhaps even more than Surtees, Duke was the idol of the British and the British driver most loved by the Italians, before the advent of Mike Hailwood.

duke, a life uphill – A life immediately uphill, that of Geoff, especially after the serious illness of his father baker who forced him to leave school and resell his first Raleigh 250 motorcycle with belt drive bought with friends in installments, working hard to help the family. Eighteen years old, in 1941 he volunteered to go to war in a motorcycle training camp in the Royal Army's Royal Signals aerobatic team. Back in civilian clothes in 1947, he returns to give vent to his first passion as a boy, that of motorcycle racing, starting off-road with a BSA B32. Geoff immediately demonstrated remarkable technical and competitive qualities, so much so that he earned a place as an "official" in the BSA with which he became the star of the English off road championship. But the goal is speed and in 1948 Norton lends him a semi-official Manx 350 to participate in the Tourist Trophy, not yet a world champion, with which he shows off until a technical problem forces him to forfeit.

the first triumph – In 1949, his first world triumph at the Isle of Man TT, dominating both the Clubman TT and the Senior Manx GP on the Norton 500. So the following season Geoff is enrolled in the MotoGP by joining the official Norton squadron together with the consecrated aces Arold Daniell, Artie Bell, Johnny Locket. Duke opens the season in a big way by triumphing in the 500 at his TT debut right in front of his teammates Bell and Lockett. Only bad luck, with retirements at Spa and Assen due to tire failure, deprived him of the world title (he triumphs at the Ulster GP and in Monza), which still went with great credit to Umberto Masetti on a 4-cylinder Gilera. Duke also makes an encore in the 350, with another splendid second place finish. In winter, Norton prepares the Featherbed frame “bed of feathers” for its new single-cylinder half-liter, a tailor-made suit for Duke that in the 1950 season becomes the world number one, especially after the double win in the 350 and 500 of 1951, getting behind the crew of great rivals riding Gilera, Guzzi, MV Agusta, Ajs. The new English idol “The Iron Duke” is the first world champion in two different categories in the same season.

the serious accident – In '52 a serious accident made him lose the title of the 500 (he is only 7th) even if he remains number one in the 350. At the end of the season, with the Norton decided to cancel the new project of the "4 cylinders" 500, Duke leaves the English house landing as owner at Gilera (hired with only 1000 pounds!). With the multi-cylinder from Arcore he made a bad debut remedying a great flight in the wet TT of '53 and then struck triumphs, one after the other, winning the 500 world title in front of teammates Amstrong and Milani. Duke still dominates the world championships of maximum displacement in the Arcore multi-cylinders in 1954 and 1955, making him the sixth title. He loses the 1956 world championship due to a disqualification inflicted on him by the International Federation (forced to miss the first seasonal races) accused of having supported the strike of private riders who asked for an adjustment of their meager salaries. Sure to make up for it in 1957, he got off to a bad start, with a big blow to Acque Minerali in the Shell Gold Cup in Imola on 25 April: an accident that forced him to forfeit in the first four world championship rounds. So will his teammate Libero Liberati to graduate, however deservedly, 500 World Champion.

the transition to bmw – In 1958, after the abandonment of racing by Gilera and the other Italian manufacturers Guzzi, Mondial and, pro tempore, MV Agusta, Duke moved to BMW and then, given the disappointing results, returned to his old love, that of Norton. With the superb and ancient single-cylinder Max wins again in international races, finishing third in the 500 world championship behind the new stars Surtees and Hartle on the MV Agusta multi-cylinder engines. Geoff does not give up: in '59 he finishes fourth in the 500 world championship debuting in the 250 with the official single-cylinder twin-berio Benelli with which he goes to the podium in the Swedish GP and wins at Locarno in Switzerland, where indeed he makes a historic hat-trick, also dominating the 350 and 500 on Norton. After having climbed the top step of the podium three times the same day, now 36, he bids farewell to racing. Duke was a champion-star of motorcycling: he fought, often winning, with the big names of his time, among the greatest riders of all time such as Leslie Graham, John Surtees, Umberto Masetti, Libero Liberati, Ray Amm, Fergus Anderson, Kavanagh, Dale, Amstrong, Milani, Haas, Sandford. In particular, Duke's duels with Masetti, opposed as riders and as people, in the three-year period 1950-52, remain in the history of motorcycling for what happened on the track and also for the controversial aftermath, outside. The duo "Duke-Gilera" made racing history, uniting English and Italian fans for the first time.

In 1963 Duke returned to the world tour with his own team, bringing the 4-cylinder Gilera 500s back on track, entrusted to highly valued drivers such as Derek Minter, John Hartle, Phil Read. Great runs and great results. But the House of Arcore does not intend to develop its now dated racing cars and Duke no longer intends to put more time and other money into the project. Thus at the end of ’64, the definitive abandonment, with one of the most significant palmares of all time and with the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire. The most significant title? “Having titled a section of the Mountain Circuit of the TT” The Duke’s Bend “, replied Geoff, and then continued:” Receiving, wherever I go, many awards from those who saw me racing on the track and also from the riders and motorcyclists who thank you for having invented the full leather suit, a revolution not only for aesthetics, but for performance and above all, for safety. This is as valid as the other world titles ”.

Six consecutive world titles (three over Norton, three over Gilera), 33 victories in GPs and first in fifty international races, 60 world podiums. Geoff Duke was a quality technician, a manager even for himself, a great racer on the track, a reasoning but stubborn and daring with a refined style, a “gentleman” on the outside. A great enthusiast who even at an advanced age, ninety years old, loved to converse, very lucid, with friends from racing, pilots, motorcycles of the past but following with particular interest the modern world championship of which he knew every detail, every bike and every rider. To anyone who asked him who he cheered for, he replied: for “The Iron Duke”.