Barely eight months after his death, the International Festival of Cante de las Minas, which Cloti Corvi, creator of the ArteDanza school, loved and defended so much, paid him tribute this week with the inauguration of a plaque with his name on Avenida del Flamenco , who already shines alongside great figures such as Miguel Poveda, Enrique Morente or Pencho Cros. It was in an emotional ceremony with his children, along with the president of the Cante de las Minas Foundation, Joaquín Zapata, who joined another tribute included in the Cultural Agenda in which a video produced by the Cante de las Minas Foundation was projected that reviews his life, his talent and his legacy, which culminated in the reading of a profile and the delivery of a bouquet of flowers. “If my mother were here it would be one of the happiest days of her life,” said her son Rafa, with the bittersweet taste of happiness to see his mother’s work recognized after so many years of struggle, and sad “because she has not been able to see the fruit of all that he has sown.” “I’m sure my father and mother are enjoying here with us,” he added. Her daughter, María Elena, wanted to make a promise: “not to disappoint.” “My mother set the bar very high and I hope to live up to it,” she added.

It is never late, nor too late, when it comes to valuing what so many people, with small gestures, are capable of contributing to the culture and the whole of a territory. When talking about Cloti Corvi, modesty is left aside, the promoters of these tributes say, considering her as “one of the great promoters of dance in the municipality, who was able to create a pool for flamenco to be present from this discipline” .