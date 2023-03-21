He is in the hospital there daughter of Bobby Solo. Veronica Satti was hospitalized for a relapse, as she herself said on social media, emphasizing the importance of taking care of one’s mental health. The young girl also wrote a letter to his ex girlfriendto whom he entrusts important thoughts to return to living a normal life.

Bobby Solo’s daughter on social media told of being hospitalized again in a clinic. In his instagram storiesVeronica Satti pearl of her health condition, in particular as regards mental health which, according to her, should be everyone’s right.

I’m a borderline patient again, I wasn’t hurt but some circumstances brought me back here, I don’t see it as a failure, “relapses” can exist. I have again in spite of myself encountered this type of bitter behavior. It leaves you deluded again, it makes you feel wrong for that disease that no one sees and you wouldn’t want to have, but we are not wrong but those who touch superficially wearing promises.

In her Stories on Instagram Veronica Satti explains how often the theme of mental health, of invisible pathologies, is too underestimated. Or victim of taboos that absolutely must no longer exist.

Veronica, thanking the ex-girlfriend for all the support given, thanks to her being pragmatic and going beyond the stigma that those diagnosed with mental illness suffer every day, he wrote her a letter.

Veronica Satti hospitalized, the letter to the ex-girlfriend

We don’t talk to each other and maybe it’s right, but I applaud her for staying, for understanding my illness, the borderline disorder, my crises with such naturalness. Recently diagnosed, when I didn’t understand anything either she existed in my life, I pushed her away but she didn’t go away, and to think that before it was the opposite. What a beautiful mess we have been. I fondly remember when I was sick and she ran she took my meds when needed and gave them to me, she learned what to do to keep me safe.

Veronica remembers that they both took care of each other. Especially in difficult moments in their lives. And for that she is grateful.