Governor denied that her party (PSDB) sees Bolsonaro’s possible ineligibility as a path to 2026

The Governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), said this Monday (June 26) that “it is regrettable” that a former President of the Republic becomes ineligible. She was referring to the trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in TSE (Superior Electoral Court), which will resume on Tuesday (June 27).

“I am very sorry that a former president of the Republic is being tried and could become ineligible. I am not saying that there should not be a trial, but it is very bad that someone who held the Presidency of the Republic is answering for this in Brazil, such an incipient democracy”said Lyra to journalists on the program Living Wheelfrom the TV Cultura.

The governor, elected last year and who avoided taking a position in the 2nd round, justified that she understands that Bolsonaro needs to be held accountable for his actions if the Judiciary considers that he has committed illegalities, but defended that Brazilian democracy needs to have stability.

“I want a Brazil where we can have stability in democracy and where there is compliance with the norms and values ​​of a Democratic State of Law, respecting its Constitution. Anyway, I think it’s regrettable and if he [Bolsonaro] you have to respond with ineligibility, it is the result of your actions”he declared.

Lyra denied, however, that she and her party, the PSDB, welcome Bolsonaro’s possible ineligibility to obtain electoral benefits in 2026.

According to the governor, discussing the ineligibility of the former president is not part of the “party strengthening exercise” and it is not part of an effort to make a new candidate viable in the next general elections.

“We have to be able to present a country project that can dialogue with the Brazilian people who are very diverse”said the toucan.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro responds to a lawsuit in the Electoral Justice for having gathered, in 2022, a group of ambassadors in an official government event broadcast by TV Brazil to criticize the electoral system and electronic voting machines. The judgment may make you ineligible.