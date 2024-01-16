Illustrator Geraldine Fernández Ruiz went from anonymity to disrepute in a matter of hours. Her sudden visibility for having participated in the award-winning film The boy and the heronwhich exploded when it won the Golden Globe for best animated film, quickly ran into the reality that it had exaggerated its contribution beyond recognition.

Since 2023, Fernández has spoken privately about her work as an illustrator for the famous Studio Ghibli film. But also in public: in October she gave a talk at the Barranquilla headquarters of the Sergio Arboleda University about her experience in the film. There he told the students that Studio Ghibli had sent him a “gift and a letter” for the work he had done: “The letter said 'out of gratitude and for all the things you did, for the late nights, for your hard work.' …because after illustrating almost 50,000, 20,000 frames, your hand looks like this and clearly they appreciate it too much there,” was what he said. The exaggerations that would launch her to fame were already defined.

After the Golden Globe result, on January 7, his story exploded in his city and throughout Colombia. On January 14 the newspaper The Herald, the most important in Barranquilla, published a note about Fernández's supposed achievement. with the owner The talent from Barranquilla that won at the Golden Globes, the interviewee maintained that version of her contribution. “I had to do over 25,000 frames, it was sheet by sheet, scene by scene, everything by hand, some things were digital,” she said.

A still from the film 'The Boy and the Heron' (dir. Miyazaki, 2023).

That same day, while his story spread like wildfire and was picked up by other media outlets such as Time either Infobaegranted an interview to Youtuber Pablo Gonzálezknown as Caith Sith. “Almost the entire first part of the film, which is almost 15 minutes, I did that entire scene. I mean, literally, the Colombian opened the movie,” Fernández told him, smiling.

Tecnoglass, the company where she worked, even produced a video disseminating the supposed achievements of its employee. “I had to make the scene on 25,000 sheets of paper, I illustrated the scene 25,000 times,” Fernández repeats to the camera. The executive director of the glass company, Christian Daes, referred to it with great praise: “I wish one could be a crop of talents here and exportable, people who fly high, one does not want to be the pilot of the plane but to be the passenger, that people get ahead on their own and, later, one can share that they were there.”

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox See also The New Left Ecology in London: Take from the poor to give to the rich RECEIVE THE

But the magnitude of the contribution was much smaller. The media had not corroborated Fernández's version, but on social networks they did. Initially it emerged that his name did not appear in the credits of the film, as would have been natural if he had had a participation of that size. Criticism and memes took over social networks.

This Tuesday morning it reached the media. In an interview with Blu Radio, in which he faced criticism, Fernández admitted his failure: “I worked on a couple of scenes from The boy and the heron“I exaggerated.” TO The Herald He told him something similar: “Yes, I participated, but I exaggerated in many things.” By phone, she explains to this newspaper that she participated as an illustrator in the film, but she accepts having exaggerated and enlarged her contribution. “It is not real that she made the 25,000 frames alone. She went as a team. She made 200″.

She states that she “did not want recognition” and that her story only became known because a friend, without asking for permission, told some journalists about the Barranquilla woman's participation. She says that they took it upon themselves to replicate it, they started looking for her and she agreed to give them the interviews. After the controversy unleashed, she says that she feels bad. “My cell phone doesn't stop ringing. “People make fun of me and threaten me.” She explains that, if she could turn back time, she would handle the situation differently: “I regret everything. “I would have preferred not to have told my friends, especially the one who took the audacity to spread the information.”

Fernández explains that he came to work on the film after completing a master's degree in illustration at the University of Tokyo. She narrates that, upon finishing her thesis, they told her that her style was “very similar to that of Studio Ghibli” and that for this reason they invited her to participate in the film as freelance to make specific illustrations.

Fernández told this newspaper that he contacted Studio Ghibli on Monday to obtain a document that would certify his work on the film and thus overcome the crisis. He claims that, late at night, the studio sent him a statement certifying his contribution. However, he refused to show it, as he prefers to avoid further discussion of his contribution to a production that is a favorite to win the Oscar award for best animated film.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.