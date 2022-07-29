The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a girl was obligated to pay a young man an amount of 23,000 dirhams, which the plaintiff had transferred.

By mistake to the account of the convict against her, the latter refused to return them.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl, in which he demanded that she be obligated to return him the amount of 23,000 dirhams and oblige him to pay fees and expenses.

And the fees, indicating that the amount in question was transferred to her account by mistake, and after the bank contacted the defendant, she refused to return the amount

She was criminally convicted and the defendant requested a time limit to respond.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling, that according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, no one is justified to take another person’s money without reason.

If he takes it, he must return it, noting that what is established from the penal judgment attached to the case is that an amount of 23 thousand dirhams was transferred from an account

The plaintiff did not dispute the transfer of this amount to her account, and the defendant, despite her attendance at the court hearings, did not dispute the transfer of this amount to her account.

She submitted a refutation of the plaintiff’s allegation that he had transferred this amount by mistake to her account, and before the court, she requested a delay for settlement, and it ruled

The court obligated the defendant to return to the plaintiff an amount of 23 thousand dirhams and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses and fees



