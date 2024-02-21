On Saturday, February 24, the Republican primaries will take place in South Carolina, the home state of Nikki Haley, the only rival of former president Donald Trump in the race for the party's nomination to the White House. The scenario is presented as a decisive moment to determine the direction of her campaign. Despite the setbacks in the previous primaries, the former governor clings to her aspiration: “South Carolina will vote on Saturday. And on Sunday, I will continue to be a candidate for the Presidency. I'm not going anywhere.”

The Republican candidate for the Presidency of the United States Nikki Haley has insisted that she will not withdraw from her party's primaries despite pressure due to her trailing behind former president Donald Trump. And she confirmed this on the eve of crucial votes in her home state: South Carolina.

After three consecutive losses to Trump, Haley, however, has ruled out the possibility of leaving the race in the short term.

“I refuse to give up,” said the Republican politician, generating a standing ovation during a speech broadcast on Tuesday, February 20, by the major television channels in the United States, in which many expected her to announce that she was suspending the campaign.

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I will continue to be a candidate for president. I'm not going anywhere,” the candidate said.

Although the odds are slim for Haley, according to polls, she has reaffirmed her commitment. In her remarks, she stressed that the United States does not hold “Soviet-style elections” and emphasized the importance of respecting the democratic process.

I want every American to see the America I see. And remember that we can still unite and move forward together—not with anger and fear, but with faith and hope. pic.twitter.com/XTco6TElEv — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 22, 2024



Donald Trump, who is in a direct race with Haley for the Republican presidential nomination, has criticized the persistence of the former South Carolina governor.

At an event in Greenville, Trump expressed his belief that Haley doesn't know “how to get out” of the race and pointed to her unfavorable performance.

And despite her efforts to keep the campaign going, recent polls show her trailing the former president by more than 20 points in South Carolina. Nationally, the gap is even wider.

One of the most recent surveys, Emerson College Polling/The Hill and published Tuesday, February 20showed that 58% of likely voters said they supported Trump, while 35% supported Haley.

However, former southern state governor Haley has continued to schedule events across the country and announce campaign teams in several states, including Texas, Georgia, Vermont and California.

But Saturday, with elections in South Carolina, presents itself as a crucial test: If he fails to rally support in his home state, the narrow path to the nomination will be even narrower before Super Tuesday, which will include votes in 16 states, with more than a third of the 2,429 Republican delegates (who will ultimately choose the party's presidential candidate) at stake.

Donald Trump and his predicted solid victory

According to the most recent polls, Donald Trump is on the verge of achieving a significant victory over his only rival, Nikki Haley, in the South Carolina primary. Trump, 77, leads the polls against the 52-year-old former ambassador to the United Nations, in her home state, which hosts the fourth and final early stretch of the Republican primaries.

During an event with 'Fox News' in Greenville, South Carolina, Trump noted that Haley “can't make up her mind to get out” of the race and expressed doubts about whether she knew “how to get out.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. AP – Paul Sancya

According to a Suffolk University poll of likely Republican voters, 63% said they would vote for Trump in the Feb. 24 primary, while 35% expressed support for Haley, who was governor of South Carolina from January 2011 to January 2017.

However, Haley maintains a broader lead among voters in South Carolina who identify as liberal or moderate, with 59% in favor compared to 38% for the former president. He also leads narrowly in the category of those voting in the Republican primary for the first time, by a margin of 51% to 49%, according to local polls.



Attendees wave campaign signs at an event for Republican presidential candidate, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Greer, South Carolina. AP – David Yeazell

One of Haley's main arguments against a new Trump mandate is age, pointing out that both he and President Joe Biden, 81 and seeking re-election, could face mental acuity difficulties. In an interview with NewsNation, Haley mentioned the importance of cognitive testing to assess the mental fitness of candidates, emphasizing that Americans want normality rather than chaos.

What South Carolina means to Nikki Haley

South Carolina, a southern state that provides 50 delegates of the 1,215 that a candidate needs to achieve the presidential nomination, he played a key role in Nikki Haley's political career. Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, in 1972, Haley has maintained a deep connection to her home state throughout her career.

In the past, South Carolina witnessed Haley's rise in politics. His career included serving in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011. This period marked the beginning of his political career, where he played an active role in state decision-making.



South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the groundbreaking of Boeing Co.'s $750 million final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, Friday, June 10, 2011. Haley and state officials meet have united hundreds of Boeing workers in North Charleston to cut the opening ribbon for the company's 787 aircraft assembly plant at the center of a National Labor Relations Board dispute. © AP – Bruce Smith

Later, in 2010, Haley achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first female governor of South Carolina. During her tenure, she worked on various issues, advocating for policies that directly impacted the residents of her state. Her pragmatic approach and ability to address South Carolina's specific challenges resonated with voters and allowed her to solidify her political position.

Additionally, South Carolina served as a platform for Nikki Haley to gain national recognition. Her leadership in the state caught the attention of prominent political figures and provided her with opportunities to participate in broader roles in the federal administration.

With Reuters, AP and local media