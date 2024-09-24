Chilean President Gabriel Boric urged this Tuesday during his speech at the 79th UN General Assembly to “to rebel against the double standard in human rights” and called to question both “Hamas’ terrorism” and “Israel’s genocidal conduct”.

“I refuse to choose between Hamas terrorism or the massacre and genocidal conduct of Natanyahu’s Israel. We do not have to choose between barbarism. I choose humanity,” the president said.

Boric, who is a well-known defender of the Palestinian cause and met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the day before, also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas and progress towards a two-state solution.

In his third address to the United Nations General Assembly, The president also attacked the “flagrant violation of international law” represented by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticized both the United States sanctions against Venezuela and the Chavista government, which he described as a “dictatorship.”.

“As a young, Latin American, left-wing president, I say loud and clear that human rights must always be respected everywhere, and we must demand this respect regardless of the political color of the dictator or the president in power who violates them,” he added.

Boric also acknowledged his concern about the loss of citizens’ trust in democracy and “the emergence of authoritarian leaders who persecute or insult those who disagree.”

Like other world leaders, the Chilean ruler asked reform the United Nations system because, he said, “the world of 2024 is not the world of 1945” and “institutions that fail to adapt to their times risk collapsing.”

“I propose that we set a deadline for reform and that when the UN turns 80, it does so with a security council in line with the current times, with Brazil from Latin America, India and at least one country from Africa as members. There is nothing to prevent this, except our own will,” he added.