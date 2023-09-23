Singer Tatyana Bulanova spoke about her close relationship with her creative colleague Yuri Shatunov. The artist has the warmest memories of them.

Details provided by the site PopCornNews.

Bulanova took part in Shatunov’s anniversary concert – he was about to turn 50 years old. At the event, the singer spoke about her personal relationship with the lead singer of “Tender May.”

“I liked him very much… On tour we communicated closely, we traveled around cities for a whole month,” Bulanova shared.

The artist did not call their communication friendship, but emphasized that they worked together for a long time in 2000.

