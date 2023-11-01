The vice-principal’s story about what she had learned that morning about Annalisa D’Auria: she herself went to the Carabinieri

New heartbreaking details emerge all the time about the serious crime of Annalisa D’Auria, the young 32-year-old mother, who died after her partner hit her with a blow to the neck. The vice-principal of the school where she worked explained that she went to the Carabinieri on the morning of the drama.

The investigators are carrying out all the investigations investigations of the case, although at the moment the dynamics of what happened seems to be quite clear. Agostino Annunziata put an end to the life of mate.

He was blinded by the jealousy and an argument had started between them during the night. He was convinced that his partner was cheating on him with a school teacher and in fact she had also written to him messages. There vice principal to the episode of 2pm of October 30, said:

Annalisa has always been scrupulous and punctual. That’s why when she didn’t show up at school at 9, we were even more worried. On Saturday morning, an hour before, the Ata staff passed me a chat that I considered important.

There was an audio message from his partner, in which he said that he would come in the morning to say some things about him. The concern became different when she started not responding to colleagues’ messages.

The news on the death of Annalisa D’Auria

At that point I went to the Carabinieri, but while I was there I received other screen shots. They were sent from Annalisa’s cell phone, but we don’t know who sent them. She said she had been discovered and was afraid of being reported.

This is how the vice-principal concluded her interview. Unfortunately, we all know what happened to Annalisa. In the morning of Saturday 28 October, the partner ended his life, in their home in via Monte Bianco in Rivoli.

From a neighbor’s story, the two often had disagreements discussionshad gotten worse recently. Probably because he was convinced she had one parallel relationshipwhich has not yet emerged.

Immediately after the crime, he left the house with the little girl and called her mother to tell her truth of what he had just done. Once he arrived at work, with an excuse he entrusted a colleague’s daughter. He has it ended by throwing himself from a silo.