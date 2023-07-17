Family issues, slaves to the image and infidels by nature are some of the themes that underpin each installment of ‘La vida sin filtros’, the program that Cristina Tárrega presents on Saturday nights (10:00 p.m.) on Telecinco and where It is accompanied by a staff of collaborators who contribute their particular point of view.

The journalist thus returns to the small screen with a project in which the unpredictability of anonymous testimonies predominates with which they will try to surprise, entertain and shock the viewer. The format recorded its audience record this week, with a 10.6% audience share and 800,000 followers.

-Doesn’t the unpredictability of the format scare you?

-TV produces vertigo and if you don’t know what is going to happen to you, then a little more. It has been very exciting, like paragliding. It is a format that causes you a lot of respect when driving it. I always trust myself, I consider that I have security and professional background after working on radio, television and the press. With that premise I have presented. I’ve been working on TV all my life and when something new appears, you try to move it forward because you already have experience.

-He says that ‘Life without filters’ is the project of his life. What’s so special?

-Because it is an ‘entertainment’ with testimonials. The protagonist is in front of the viewer and very different things happen. It is not a typical or topical project, it is something that has not been seen on television. It was something that caught my attention. Whenever they asked me about the project I wanted to do on the screen, I answered driving something different, that was attached to the present.

-Did you miss the naturalness of the spectator who never set foot on television?

-I missed those anonymous people having their place. We are the ones who are always telling things on TV and I missed giving that place to the viewer… That prominence so that their life would be part of us.

anonymous guests “The people who come do not have the difficulties of Tamara Falcó”

What is the secret to knowing how to listen to people?

-When you talk to someone, the first thing you have to do is be there. Not being in the first person, but really being. The difference is very big between listening and hearing and they have to detect it. It looks the same, but they are two different words. If you see the meaning of the two words, it comes to the essence of what the program is. I listen and they feel that I am really paying attention to them. I focus on them. You can’t go through life pretending you’re with a person without being there. Either you are or you are not. Either you go in or you go out. In the end, the show’s testimonial problem is everyone’s problem. Those who come do not have the difficulties of Tamara Falcó. They have some similar ones, but they are not thinking of a wedding dress.

Without filters



-Do you prefer talking on television with anonymous or famous people?

-The anonymous are people who enter without filters, who show themselves as they are, without any kind of preparation. They do not have a communication, marketing or SEO positioning agency behind them. And that’s what matters.

Future with Ana Rosa “In September I will be working, but I can’t say where because I haven’t talked about it”

– How do you take the criticism? Do you pay attention to them?

-Of course. I care a lot. What I have done is go out on the street and listen to what people say about the program or life in general. And the truth is that so far I have surprise comments. They are liking it and under that sense I guide myself. Then I have a group of professionals, who are the people of the chain, who are aware of what we are recording and broadcasting. It is true that I have faced the final and semifinal of ‘La voz kids’ on Antena 3. I knew we were playing hard, but I am calm about the work we have done. I read criticisms if they are constructive, but haters don’t interest me and rumors don’t interest me either.

-You have shared mornings with Ana Rosa Quintana, are you going to move with her to Telecinco afternoons?

-Mediaset must have the plan, which, after all, is the one who would ask me for it. I’m not thinking about that. I have my job at Unicorn Content (the production company) and so far I’ve been doing well. In September I will be working, of course, but I can’t tell you where because, honestly, I haven’t talked about it yet.