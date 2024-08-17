A man of migrant origin in the United States He told his story of overcoming: how he went from being a cleaning staff, working in a fast food store, accumulate an enormous debt of thousands of dollars and still get ahead, ensuring a future for himself and his children.

This is Kimanzi Constable, who told his story in Business Insider. The man He grew up in a migrant home, where talking about money was taboo, so his parents never mentioned the subject to him or his siblings. He started working at the age of 15 in a cleaning team, a year later he worked in a Burger King branch and there he felt that he was earning real money, but Every salary he received he spent in its entirety.

She maintained this dynamic for years, until she was 20, when accumulated a debt of more than US$180,000 and had to declare bankruptcy because he couldn’t pay his bills.

His situation improved a bit from there because he started his own business, which earned him a good amount of money, but he still had unpaid bills and When he turned 30 he told himself that something would have to change.

That’s how he began to change his habits, In the mornings, he started reading books, listening to podcasts or watch YouTube videos about money and financial education.

He created a budget, stuck to it, and started set aside 20 percent of each paycheck to pay off your debts. Once he paid off his debts, he began using the extra money to invest in the stock market.

Now in his 40s, Constable achieved financial stability, He saved money and invested it and feels comfortable about his future retirement.. In addition, the man tries to teach his children and stepchildren his financial experience so that they do not experience the same thing that happened to him.

Advice for young people in the United States to avoid getting into debt

In his conversation with Business InsiderConstable He stresses that the most important thing is to saveboth he and his wife share this vision, but also He insisted that investments in the stock market are a key aspect“The stock market has historically returned 10 percent over the last 100 years,” he said, explaining that with a small investment each month, that money can grow into a million dollars over the years.