For most recent graduates, it will be a challenge to enter the workforce. However, for some, it is even You don’t even need to get a degree to get a good job. That was the case of Chris Jereza who, despite his professional success, decided to give his life an unexpected turn in search of happiness.

According to the criteria of

According to what he shared with the media Business Insider, He was studying computer science at the University of Berkeley, but He didn’t graduate because he was offered a job at Lyft, one of the five companies where I had done an internship.

He did not hesitate to accept the job since belonging to the company was one of his goals, and He sealed the deal when he was offered an annual salary of US$130,000. and an additional bonus of US$50,000.

He started working full time for about three months. However, Her life changed when she found out that it seemed like a serious illness and she needed treatment.“It was a radical change in my life, I was able to reflect and start from scratch, I was no longer tied to a continuous professional path of being an engineer.”

The difficult situation made him rethink his life story and stop having expectations about what his future should be like. Today He believes that the important thing is to feel that he is doing something meaningful for himself.

While taking care of his health, he discovered the possibility of becoming a barista. Which he was able to do thanks to his freelance work as an engineer and his job at Lyft.

He even felt very lucky in the face of the the ability to work for minimum wage and still maintain their lifestyle. Eventually, he quit his job and took advantage of his desire to do something artisanal, and his love of coffee, to become a barista.

The young man who went from engineer to barista

Chris Jereza, 25, continued to relate that started working at a coffee shop owned by a Korean woman who roasted and selected coffee beans, which motivated him to learn more about the subject and specialize.

There I earned $15.25 an hour, money that was enough to support himself and, in his spare time, create content for YouTube and hone his filming and editing skills.

And Chris defines himself as a big fan of trying as many different things as possible to discover what he really likes and what suits him.

Nevertheless, He accepts that he does tend to worry about his future, Although to avoid this, try to practice mindfulness and self-awareness so as not to compare yourself with others.

Finally it is worth clarifying that He left the barista job about six months later and started working for BuzzFeed, although he was laid off when the company cut jobs in 2023. He currently works as an engineer at a healthcare technology startup.