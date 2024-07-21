Imagine for a moment what your ideal job would be like. A woman from Los Angeles asked herself that question during therapy and realized she wanted to do something manual, spend time outdoors and own an old pickup truck. She managed to combine all of these in one place. her dream job and now she sells flowers.

According to the criteria of

Through the space dedicated to successful entrepreneurs medium CNBC, Vienna Hintze shared her story and said that after graduating from Syracuse University in 2017, and spending three years working in advertising and marketing organizations in New York, she decided she needed a change.

In 2020, when she was 24, she decided to create her own digital marketing agency and, in 2022, she moved to Los Angeles, but some time later He realized that what he was doing was losing meaning, so he began taking therapy.

When asked to describe his ideal job he realized he could change course and about a week later, He came up with the idea of ​​starting his own business selling flowers from his van, which he named Main Street Flower Truck.

He said he is much happier today and that thanks to this, the money has come on its own. In fact, she said that since its launch in August 2023, her business has generated around US$44,000. Even in May of this year alone, the woman, now 29, said that selling flowers earned her US$16,000.

Although he was afraid about whether his idea would be successful, he was confident in his ability to run his own business. and decided to buy a truck by investing part of her savings. “As scary as it was to pull the trigger to buy the flower truck, I’m the kind of person who’s all or nothing at what I do. I was going to dedicate myself 100 percent to it and do whatever it took to make it work,” she said.

The Californian who left her agency to sell flowers around the city

Vienna Hintze started selling flowers from her van about a year ago, but she hadn’t quit her job at her digital agency. When flower sales began to improve, she was faced with the decision to give up marketing.

Since last February he decided to dedicate himself entirely to selling flowers from his van. However, continues to put his advertising and social media marketing skills to work to promote his business and has seen many of its content go viral, which of course is helping its sales.

He also clarified that he not only sells flowers directly but that participates in different events.