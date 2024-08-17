Millions of people put their knowledge only at the service of their bosses or large companies without realizing that their experience is so valuable that it could make them earn thousands of dollars independently. Learn the story of a mechanic who He quit his regular job to live comfortably off what seemed like just extra cash.

Through its life stories section, the media CNBC News, shared the case of Chris Pyle who today You can spend your work days on your couch, in the most comfortable clothes you own.

Incredibly, he achieves the above by being a mechanic, because, What he does is answer questions from strangers about gasoline and diesel engines. on the online platform JustAnswer, which he started using in October 2016 to earn some extra income.

However, he soon realized that his knowledge was highly valued and In his first month alone he earned US$500. In November, he was able to double his salary, and some time later, he doubled it again.

Pyle had a full-time job at Ford where he earned about $75,000 a year, but He claims that since 2012, by answering questions on the Internet, he has managed to exceed that amount.

According to information shown to the media, In 2023 he earned US$170,500, that is, an average of US$14,200 per month, which is more than triple the national average income that a mechanic would earn in the United States.

However, he clarified that working at JustAnswer is not as easy as it seems. He said he puts in eight to ten hours a day, seven days a week. The advantage is that you can set your own schedule, allowing you to be closer to your family.

In fact, he has done so well that, together with his wife, he bought a plot of land of more than 137 square meters in Dickson County, Tennessee. In addition is building a second home.

How to make money on JustAnswer?

If you want to try your luck and follow in Chris Pyle’s footsteps, the mechanic shared some recommendations if you want to start earning money through the JustAnswer platform.

He said he himself stumbled upon the portal looking for answers regarding an engine and He realized that he could resolve some of the doubts of other users without any major problem, attracted by the challenge of diagnosing a part he could neither see nor touch.

This is how it was He discovered that he had a gift for helping people from a distance, which is essential on the platform.

He insisted that it is necessary to devote enough time to it. In 2012, he spent at least three hours answering about 40 questions, but if he wanted to earn more money, he had to invest more hours. Now he works between 40 and 60 hours a week to maintain his income, that includes answering questions every day, even at Christmas.

But their efforts have been worth it, His income has allowed him to support his wife who left her job a nurse and her two children.

Finally, he reminded those interested in using the platform that They will have to file their own taxes and pay for their family’s health insurance, but with the advantage that they will be able to deduct their telephone, internet, computer and some public services bills.