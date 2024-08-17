Get a stable job in the United States with a high salary It is not an everyday thing. It can be obtained mostly by workers of large companies and businesses at national and international level, such as Meta. Despite this, some people decide to take another path, as is the case of A woman had to move back into her parents’ house after quitting her job there.

According to the criteria of

Her name is Simone Landis, she is from San Francisco, she is 29 years old and she told the site Business Insider that He quit his job in Meta despite his high salary and job security due to the dissatisfaction generated by the employment methodology since the pandemic appeared, but I would never have imagined that That was going to take her back to her parents’ house..

Landis explained that in 2019, before Covid-19 appeared, His role at Meta was to plan everything and have lots of personal meetings.but That came down to simple data analysis when the pandemic closed all meetings, something that was not to his liking. Therefore, In 2022 he decided to resignknowing that I had savings of US$5,000 to travel while looking for a new job.

This is how, after making the difficult decision to dismiss his employment in Meta, decided to travel to Bali in search of his own experiencebut far from finding a solution there She felt more “lost and confused” than everIt was at that moment that I did not He had no choice but to return to the United States to live in his childhood home with his parents.“I wish I knew that I couldn’t run away from my own confusion no matter how far I went,” she lamented.

Simone Landis in San Francisco Photo:Instagram @simoneslandis Share

Feelings upon returning to his parents’ home in California after having worked in Meta

Two months in Bali were enough for Simone Landisas he told Business Insider, to realize that he wasn’t getting what he wanted and she had to return to her parents’ house. Although she was there most of the time alone because they were not at home, He said it was “humiliating and shameful”.

Despite mixed feelings, he said that stayed strong and continued working part-time at an events companyand there she found her motivation again: this is how she got promoted, and now she works longer hours and takes on more creative responsibilities, just as she loves.

However, he revealed what his dream yet to be fulfilled is: “I’m excited to one day have a place of my own“But for now, I am in no rush to leave until I feel financially secure,” she said.