If you think of successful YouTubers, you probably think of fashion influencers, video game experts, or comedians. However, In the world of social media, there is also room for professionals who provide valuable advice. This is the case of Nischa Shah. who decided to leave his job in the banking industry and now earns more than US$1,000,000 from his content.

According to the criteria of

Although I had a good job at an investment firm, with a six-figure annual salary, Nischa decided to use her knowledge of personal finance to open her YouTube channel which was an excellent decision according to what he shared with the media CNBC.

The YouTuber had worked in the financial sector for 10 years. She had even become an associate director of the company Credit Agricole, which earned her around US$256,000, but He was not happy with his career because he no longer found challenges.

“Wanted to find a way to help other people and at the same time get paid for it, And what I was doing in the banking sector was helping corporations and governments,” Shah said.

So, about two years ago, he decided to rethink the direction of his life and Guided by her passion for personal finance and his interest in making complex information more accessible, he decided to venture into making YouTube videos.

I knew that with my experience I could contribute to others. He once helped his parents avoid a tax bill of about $51,800 when they sold their home.

And he considers that Having knowledge of personal finances can have a huge impact about the money that ends up in people’s pockets.

Under that idea, In December 2021 he started his YouTube channel where he now has more than 1,018,000 subscribers. to whom they provide information such as: “Habits that keep you in poverty”; “You are richer than you think”; “Don’t waste your money on this”; “Don’t buy the wrong property”: “Is it better to rent or buy?”

Her success led her to focus entirely on her online content. In fact, he resigned even though he was set to receive a six-figure bonus.

Quitting a good job and becoming a YouTuber: these are Nischa Shah’s tips

In the case of Nischa Shah, it was worth taking the risk and leaving her successful career in the banking sector to focus on creating content for social networks because is earning more than US$1,000,000 monetizing his videos on YouTube, He also sells courses and gives corporate talks.

One piece of advice he gave for those who want to follow his path is Stop chasing money and dedicate yourself to what makes you feel good. Although he warned that it won’t be easy. In his case, for example, he said it took him 11 months to reach 1,000 subscribers, but when he had his first viral success, he reached 100,000 in just two months.

She considers that one of her greatest strengths is having banking experience and accounting knowledge, which helps her combat misleading financial content that proliferates on social media. “Incorrect advice is given on TikTok and Instagram and it’s sad because incorrect advice on shampoo or lip gloss will cost someone around $9, but incorrect advice on finances could cost them their life savings.”

In that sense, He recommended that those who want to devote themselves full-time to their passion not give up their daily job that will provide them with a stable income. while going through the learning curve and building your own business without the pressure of having to pay the bills with it. In his case, he said he created an emergency fund to support himself for at least nine months after leaving his job.