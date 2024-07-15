It is never too late to take risks and undertake, especially when you have a good idea that can solve important difficulties, just as it did a man originally from India who decided to invest all his savings in his own company and is now a multimillionaire.

The middle CNBC News interviewed Jay Chaudhry, founder of Zscaler, who said he has no history of entrepreneurship in his family in India who are dedicated to agriculture, so he never really considered starting his own company. Still, he decided to take the risk and has amassed a huge fortune.

Although both he and his wife had stable jobs in major technology companies, in 1997, when there was great interest in the Internet and computing in general, They decided to quit their jobs and invest all their savings to found the startup SecureIT, specialized in cybersecurity that, in just 18 months, already had as clients around half of the companies on the Fortune 500 list.

Just one year later, in 1998, they sold the company to VeriSing for nearly US$70,000,000. With that money, The couple founded two other companies that they also sold for millions of dollars.

Although they already had a fortune, In 2007, Chaudhry decided it was time to start over and founded Zscaler, a cloud-based cybersecurity company. To make this new project a reality, the couple invested US$50,000,000 of their savings, a wise decision considering that today their company generates US$1,600,000,000 annually and has a market value of US$30,000,000.

With its many success stories, Forbes estimates that Chaudhry’s net worth is US$11.5 billion.

Tips from a successful entrepreneur for starting a business in the United States

In the interview he gave, Jay Chaudhry shared that Part of his success is due to the fact that he loves to read and enjoys technology a lot.moreover, he admits, he had to trust his intuition.

He said they were unable to obtain venture capital because they had no experience, but they were so convinced that their idea was good that They decided to risk all their savings.

He added that an important element in deciding to invest all his money is that, since he comes from a simple family, He never had any great ambitions to buy luxurious things, so they decided to go for his idea.

As advice for those who want to start a business, he said that, in his case, he decided to learn everything that had to be done, meaning that his work was not limited to just one part of the job, and that It is best to invest your own money because that is the best proof that you have conviction in the project and are committed.in addition to the fact that when you do not have the support of venture capital, you make a greater effort to make the business work, since it is the only thing you have.