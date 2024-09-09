A man who I worked as a stockbroker in the markets from Tokyo and London while studying for an MBA decided to quit his job after Buying a company in crisis and, starting from small decisions, He managed to significantly increase the business’s performance to generate US$100,000,000 a year in profits..

According to the criteria of

Trapped in his monotonous office life with a job on Wall Street, Charles Coristine found himself exhausted, with no motivation and oppressive stress, so made a decisive decision. Meeting at a barbecue the owner of a company that was then in crisis, called LesserEvil, Coristine impulsively agreed to buy the business for $250,000., plus US$100,000 in future paymentas reported by the media CNBC.

While the previous owner was relieved of all responsibilities, Coristine took over a catering business with no knowledge or experience in the field. With the goal of offering healthy alternatives to popcorn, LesserEvil was losing money and generating less than $1,000,000 in annual revenue at the time..

In 2012, the young entrepreneur graduated from an MBA and made his first decisions: nominate your friend from graduate school Andrew Strife as COO and CFOalready your wakeboarding instructor as head of marketing.

Having exhausted his savings to buy the company, Coristine turned to various loans to finance the work and acquired used equipment bought at auctions for the production of the material. Then, after a small growth of the company, the entrepreneur listened to the advice of his nutritionist, and started making cookies with coconut oil.

The unbridled success of the company that generated US$103 million

That decision, along with brand image reformwas crucial to the success of the company, which took the risk of using products that other companies did not have in their recipes, and managed to surpass them in various margins.

Thus, after 12 years of hard work, Coristine grew the company’s balance sheet to US$103,000,000 annually by 2023including US$82,900,000 in net sales, and filling the shelves of warehouses in the United States with its products. Since 2021, the company is profitable, and Last year it generated US$14.4 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization..

During the first half of 2024, The company obtained US$62,000,000 in net sales. With 280 employees currently, Coristine said the short-term goals are to continue launching products and generating growth, and in the long term she seeks for the company to “be a brand that can endure over time“.