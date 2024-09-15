Give up an office job and pursue a true passion It is the illusion of many, but the reality of a few. This is the case of a woman who decided to leave his job in the financial field and open a bakery for one simple reason: He longed to spend more time with his daughters.

Carrie Morey She became a mother at a very young age, one of the reasons why led her to make the decision to leave the routine. Somewhat forced by circumstances, she began to seek an appropriate balance between being a mother and working. Until he came up with the idea of ​​formulating a business plan for making and selling cookies traditional southern style.

In dialogue with Business Insiderassured that Nobody made homemade cookies anymore and it was an art that was becoming extinct.“We’re going to make them by hand and sell them online,” she told herself and her family. “Everything is done by hand, using the feel, touch and look of the dough rather than strict measurements,” she explained.

All She did this accompanied by her daughterswith whom she spent much of the morning in the kitchen and then took long naps. For her it was “the perfect balance” and, although the business did not take off as expected, I was able to enjoy that lifestyle and “be present with my girls.”

How is the cookie business today?

For Morey, A good cookie maker has no problems skipping the exact instructions and measurements. “But the end result is really fantastic when you understand how the texture of the dough should be and you work quickly,” she explained.

Today Morey’s products They are sold in large chain stores and supermarkets. They also own two brick-and-mortar stores. “We supply Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit products to major retailers like Whole Foods and Costco. I have a staff of 40 employees,” she said.