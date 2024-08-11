Many people, regardless the talent they are able to demonstrate for areas such as music and art, They decide to study a formal career convinced that the other is only a hobby, but after reading this story they may want to reconsider that idea.

Jason Nelson shared through an article in the media Business Insider who grew up surrounded by music. He is a saxophonist, pianist and entrepreneur, he even has a certificate in arts. However, he initially opted for the world of formal work.

When he graduated in 2017 he started working as a strategy assistant and then as a coordinator. In his full-time job he earned around US$125,000, But he never gave up his hobby and thanks to social media he found his true calling.

On his Instagram account he regularly posted short videos of popular songs played on piano and saxophone. and so the sister of a friend hired him to entertain at her wedding, which was a huge success. So he contacted several entertainment companies in his area and began to play at more and more events.

Beyond his musical talent, He believes the reason he has been successful is that he is constantly told he is the life of the party. because he enjoys entertaining others.

Although he was gaining more and more contracts, the road was not always easy. When the pandemic hit, and the entire entertainment sector had to shut down, he was lucky to still keep his regular job to have a steady income, but he did not stop investing in his secondary employment and He continued to feed his social networks and build virtual relationships.

Last October he finally made the decision to completely leave his formal job, he already had enough savings to be able to support himself if he didn’t have any contracts. But it has been the opposite and He says he now earns around US$175,000 a year.

He always had a talent for music, today he earns hundreds of thousands of dollars with it

Jason Nelson said that since he was little he realized that simply by listening to a song he was able to imitate it, so He learned to play musical instruments such as the saxophone and piano.

During his free time at university he spent many hours mixing tracks for his friends and occasionally acted as a DJ, until in 2015 he received the opportunity that made him realize that he could dedicate himself to what he liked most.

Today, Thanks to his experience in marketing, he manages his social networks himself. and tries to keep your business expenses under control.

He said that His event packages are priced at least US$2,500 but he charges up to US$5,000 and that his new job has taken him to places like Puerto Rico and even Dubai.

He also noted that although at the beginning most of his processes were manual, little by little he has been learning and updating his technology which has allowed him to improve his income and be more professional.

Also He recommended that those looking to start their own business look for what will make them different. As for the rest, in his case, he said that he loves to adapt to the situation and change according to the mood of his audience.

“I don’t regret leaving my corporate job. My life has been much more stable in the last five years,” Nelson concluded.