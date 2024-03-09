The statements in the courtroom were shocking Mirto Milani, convicted for the crime of Laura Ziliani, together with the woman's two daughters: Silvia and Paola Zani. He himself had confessed what they had done to a cellmate, also leading the two women to confess.

The first to break the pact of silence done with his girlfriend and her sister, with whom he still had a secret relationship. Last December the three defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment. The detailed plan, explained in court by Mirto Milani, is shocking.

Already in September 2020 we started to think that our only possibility would be to eliminate Laura. We didn't always all agree. One day Silvia said that a guest at the RSA where she worked had left and was found dead after many months. Slowly this crazy idea of ​​simulating a walk and her failure to return began to take shape. Watching the TV series Borgia where there was a hitman who strangled people, we sort of combined the two things.

A well-studied crazy plan, because the three were convinced that Laura wanted to kill them. A theory that was never confirmed by the investigations and was only in their heads. Several times they tried to eliminate the woman, in the end they succeeded. They disposed of their body, convinced that no one would ever find it. But that wasn't the case the first to collapse it was Mirto Milani himself.

The defendant confessed to having given the drug in the dessert to Laura, a massive dose because he didn't want her to suffer. 30 drops of benzodiazepines in a muffin. After eating it, the woman locked herself in her room and she fell asleep. They had failed, so they decided to proceed another way:

I tried to convince them to leave it alone, I heard a sort of muffled scream, I thought about running away. But then I thought if I leave I will lose the girls and the girls are my life for me and I absolutely cannot lose them. And then I walked into the room and put my hand on Laura's neck. Because if I didn't do it, I was out of the group…

Mirto Milani's story about the concealment of the body

Mirto helped the two sisters dispose of their mother's body, Silvia Zani put an ice bag on her head and a Velcro tape around her neck, to make sure she was dead. She then took off her pajamas and wrapped her lower and upper limbs with the film.

The idea came from the old Dexter series. He then put a black bag on her upper body and one around her legs. I put Laura on her shoulders and took her to the cellar where Silvia's car was.

They have dug a hole near the river and after abandoning Laura's lifeless body, they covered her with sand and cement, convinced that no one would ever find her. But this did not happen.

