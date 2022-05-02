At the beginning of his speech to the court, McGovern said: “I remember an argument that occurred between them. Heard was preparing to leave and then glimpsed her back with her sister Whitney…I felt then that it was time to let Depp out.”

He added, “Then, I heard and saw traces of a punch on the left cheek of Depp’s face. This was Hurd’s punch.. Then I did my job, I got him out of there.”

And she continued, “The effects of the punch were swollen and red, not black or blue.”

McGovern noted that during these altercations, “Johnny didn’t physically respond to Heard and didn’t throw anything at her.”

Incident of March 23, 2015

During his speech to the court, McGovern recalled a specific incident that occurred on March 23, 2015, and said: “I was in the basement when Deb called me around 4 am to ask me to go up and get the nurse, Debbie Lloyd.”

And he added, “When we went up, we saw Deb carrying bags and about to leave, but Heard stopped the elevator and tried to prevent him from going down.”

He explained, “The conversation between them was peaceful at first, before they both started screaming.. Then, Heard threw something at Depp and spat on him and cursed him.”

And Johnny Depp’s security guard highlighted that the latter was “angry and upset, especially after his wife tried to spit on him.”