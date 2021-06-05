That day was different for Alyssa DeWitt. Don’t know why, but She is sure that it was not a simple coincidence that when she got to the beach in which for years he has spent the summer with his family, he chose to go to the side of the pier, when all his life went to the other end.

As he walked through the sand with his children, this mother of three going through a five month pregnancy, she did not know that she was about to become a true heroine. His quick reflexes were essential to save a group of girls who were drowning in Lake Michigan (United States).

Today Alyssa can’t stop thinking about the “coincidences” of that afternoon when she was about to stay at home because it was too windy, “but I really, really felt like I needed to go. “

“I really don’t think it was a coincidence,” she said, still moved by what she had to experience.

DeWitt explained that upon arriving at the beach First Street Beach in the town of Manistee, the visitor bumps into a split ticket where visitors can choose where to spend the day. This time she chose to hang out on the right side, where the pier is located.

"I've always taken them to the left, so I'm not sure why I chose that side that day.

Lake Michigan It is one of the 5 largest in the United StatesIt has an area of ​​57,750 km², almost the same size as Croatia. Faced with such immensity, its waters, on days of strong winds like that May 25 when the family hit the beach, the waves can get really huge.



DeWitt said that he had noticed the group of girls getting into the lake and watched them creep into the water. A few minutes later, something caught his eye: “The next thing I knew, their arms were waving in the water, so I understood immediately that they were in trouble,” he said.

“They could barely have their heads above water”



DeWitt sprang into action, pulling his own children, ages 6, 3 and 2, out of the water and telling them to stay in the sand and wait there.. He then ran to the edge of the pier near where the girls were fighting and called 911.

But the winds were so strong that communication was difficult. “I don’t know if they could hear anything they were saying to me. I didn’t hear anything, so I just yelled that I needed help, that there were girls drowning. “



“I knew right away that if I didn’t do something, these girls were going to drown.”

Alyssa He looked up but didn’t see anyone else on that side of the beach meanwhile the girls struggled to stay afloat.

“When I got to the edge where they were, they could barely have their heads above the water. I knew immediately that if I didn’t do somethingthese girls were going to drown“, DeWitt assured in dialogue with Fox5.

In the hope that they could hear something of what was happening, she didn’t pick up the phone. He left his cell phone on the ground and lay face down along the edge of the pier to try to reach the hand of the three girls.



DeWitt witnessed at that moment the fear stamped in the girl’s eyes: “It is something that I will never forget again.”

They stretched out their arms as far as they could to escape death and Alyssa tried to reach them, but the movement of the water made the complex task even more difficult. Then he got to catch the hand of one of her, he made force and little by little he began to raise the girl, but a wave hit the dock squarely and brought the girls back down.

“I’m going to die”



The fatigue, after so much effort to get out of the water, made itself felt. In the midst of the exhausting struggle, one of the girls looked up and expressed what she felt: “I’m going to die”. DeWitt witnessed at that moment the fear stamped in the girl’s eyes: “It is something that I will never forget again.”

Alyssa didn’t know the girls, but she just became their mother for a few moments. She drew that strength from within that only a mother can have, she was not willing to let nature take those three little ones: “I looked at her and said, ‘I’m not going to let you die. I promise I’m going to get you out of the water.’



He drew his “super strength” from within and thus was able to get the three girls out of the water. “I don’t know how, but I did it.”

The woman assured that she became a “mother bear” and that she drew her “super strength” from within and thus was able to get the three girls out of the water. “I don’t know how, but I did it,” Alyssa said.. The tears welled up instantly as if to release all the tension.

With the last of their strength, the girls and their makeshift foster mom walked along the pier to the beach, where the emergency teams had just arrived. They immediately attended to all of them.

The girls had suffered only minor injuries, mainly scrapes and bruises. DeWitt for his part said that she and her baby were also examined and are doing well.

His children, the other heroes.



Upon returning, the woman thanked heaven that her three young children stood patiently on the beachwhile her mother saved the girls.

“My 2 year old was pretty scared and kept trying to run to the dock towards me. “DeWitt said. “My 6-year-old daughter would just pick him up and take him back to the sand. She was very calm. I’m super proud of her. “

Hours after the rescue, DeWitt shared an emotional post on Facebook recounting the experience. The post was shared hundreds of times and received various comments from both friends and strangers praising his actions.

Alyssa said that as the days went by she began to realize the enormous risk she took saving the girls: “I too could have been dragged into the water it’s scary to think of that to me. However, I knew that if I didn’t do something, those girls weren’t going to make it. “

That is why asked parents to insist on caring that children have to drink when entering the water.

“I know those big waves are fun … and you never expect to find yourself in that situation … but it can happen so quickly.”DeWitt wrote in the post. “It’s not worth the risk, it’s just not worth it.”

“God did His thing today, and He put me exactly where I needed to be. I’m loving my babies a little more tonight, I’m sure those parents are too. God is good, “he concluded.