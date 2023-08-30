Carlos Cacho was once again in the eye of the storm after his controversial comment about La Uchulú in the ‘La casa de Magaly’ program. This triggered a series of criticisms on social media. In the midst of all this, the stylist uploaded an image in which he appears dressed as a woman in the nineties during a beauty event.

Cacho had been accused of transphobia and of mistreating the influencer during several reality shows. This unleashed great fury on the networks and thousands of users demanded that he show more respect.

As an apparent response, in the last few hours, the stylist uploaded a peculiar publication to his official Instagram account. In it he is seen dressed in a red outfit at a Miss Gay Universe event several years ago.

Carlos Cacho publishes a photo that was taken of him during a modeling event. Photo: @cachomakeup

“I present to you ‘La Monica’ (me), a girl who back in the 90s went out to have fun with the entire LGTBIQ+ community at night in Lima,” he wrote in the description of the publication. In addition, she blocked the option for her followers to post messages.

