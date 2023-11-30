German President Steinmeier waited half an hour on the plane in Doha to be met

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stood for about half an hour on the plane under the scorching sun at Qatar airport, waiting for Qatari officials. The situation was captured on video, which went viral.

While waiting, Steinmeier was alone on the plane – his entourage left him. He approached the open doors of the airliner several times, looking at the guard of honor standing at the plane’s ramp and the red carpet laid out. In addition, a limousine was waiting in front of the plane, but there were no Qatari officials in sight.

It later became known that Steinmeier’s plane arrived earlier than planned, which caused a wait.

Steinmeier flew in to talk about hostages

The German President flew to Qatar to meet with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for short-term negotiations on the release of German citizens held hostage by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas. Steinmeier stated that he asked the Qatari leadership to continue efforts to free the captives.

Earlier, Steinmeier visited Israel on an official visit, where he met with his Israeli counterpart Yitzhak Herzog and expressed solidarity with the Jewish state in the fight against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. After this, Steinmeier went on a visit to Oman and then to Qatar.

In Germany, Steinmeier was considered sad in the video

The German publication Bild commented on the situation with Steinmeier’s long wait.

Steinmeier’s mood, judging by his face, is about as low as the drooping corners of his mouth. The President should have had some tea at the airport to kill time. However, Steinmeier apparently did not want this, preferring to wait on the stairs Angelika HellemanBild journalist

German media also emphasized that Steinmeier appears lost and alone in the video, as all the other passengers, including his wife, got off the plane after landing in Doha.

“Only the president was forced to wait at the door of the plane for officials who were supposed to greet him below at the ramp,” writes the German publication Stern.

The President came down the stairs half an hour later

After half an hour of waiting, Steinmeier was able to descend the ramp. Despite what happened, the meeting with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani went according to plan. Negotiations with the emir lasted about an hour and a half, after which Steinmeier, according to German media, came out “in a fairly good mood.”