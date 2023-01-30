in

‘As a 12-year-old boy I found out that I couldn’t skateboard as well as my friends. I started filming them and got to go on skate trips with them. After that I photographed and trained as a sports teacher. When I discovered that I could also earn money as a cameraman, I started focusing on that. On my YouTube channel I was able to really express myself as a filmmaker for the first time. That’s how I found my first clients.

My first assignment was an aftermovie of an outing of an organization that helps people with disabilities. Now I work for larger clients such as Sony or the NPO. Last year I shot a children’s series, the Fat Data Showand I often film for The core.

As a cameraman, I sometimes work twelve-hour days. I charge ten hours as a standard daily rate. Anything beyond that is overtime and I sometimes charge 150 percent for that. You deserve big bangs, but the work is sometimes at the expense of your head and your body.

Another source of income is my YouTube channel. There I post videos about filming, but I also share insights, for example about how important sleep is. I have 20,000 subscribers. That’s not very much, but I can earn quite a bit from it through advertisements and sponsorship deals. For a shoutout forty seconds for a brand, for example, will get me a thousand dollars.”

‘Every month I transfer two thousand euros from my business account to my personal account. I save five hundred euros from that. The rest I use to live on. I don’t have a lot of high costs. I’m lucky enough to live anti-squat. Soon my girlfriend will move in with me: then the costs will be halved.

I don’t spend a lot of money on clothes. Once a year I buy a pair of pants and a few shirts. Nowadays at Patagonia, because they consciously try to deal with the climate.

I eat out once a month. I don’t spend much time in the pub because I don’t drink. I used to spend about fifty euros on the hairdresser, but now my girlfriend cuts my hair.

A fixed monthly expense that I have is food and insurance for the dog that I share with my mother: a hundred euros a month.

I prefer to spend my money on travel. I also often have to travel for my work. Last year I went to Indonesia to film for Sony. That was amazing.

I went to the Dolomites for a week with my girlfriend, privately. That was quite an expensive holiday afterwards. I don’t watch my money that much. But because my girlfriend is not in the same phase financially, we have agreed to do that from now on.”

Net income: an average of 5000 euros per month Joint charges: housing costs (500 euros), gym (38 euros), groceries (350 euros), dog (100 euros) Save: every month 500 euros on a private account Last major purchase: car (18,000 euros)

