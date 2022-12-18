Ezequiel waited in his room for Juan to come out of the gym and go under his house to say good night and make sure everything was going well. She had drawn a hummingbird for him along with a note that she threw out the window: “Finally I feel free, I think I’m going to take the plunge.” Two days later, when he was 18 years old, Ezequiel left home, disowned and harassed by some parents with strong religious convictions who did not accept his homosexuality and believed that he was sick and prey to the devil. “For a long time, I had to give up who I was to fit into the role of the perfect son of a Christian family. The day I left home, my life started again.”

In Mendoza (Argentina), David and Erica, the boy’s parents, were part of a community of followers of the Church of the Foursquare Gospel, a proselytizing evangelical cult founded in the twenties of the last century by a woman, Aimee Semple McPherson, who propagates four facets of the message of Jesus (the savior, the baptist, the healer, the king). He worked as a waiter and she ran a store. They had no financial problems, but “they felt that God had asked them to move to Spain,” where they arrived in 2005, Ezequiel says. They built their church in an industrial estate in Terrassa. “Centro Cristiano Vida Nueva”, says the sign above the bricked-up entrance to the premises, closed since 2015.

Ezequiel Videla, who was always a “shy, sensitive, delicate” young man, grew up under the shelter of Vida Nueva, but “under the pressure of setting an example for others” because he was one of the two children of the pastors (the Foursquare Church contemplates the ministry of men and women). He remembers that on Sundays he went to mass and that at home they practiced “fasting” in which they stopped doing this or that activity to consecrate themselves to God: “We spent time with the family, we prayed, we read the Bible…”, smiles Ezequiel, who He is 24 years old and does not completely amend that stage: “An admirable community was created, we were like a family. We held a social market, we taught children, we organized food banks…”.

But something didn’t fit. “Homophobia is in the Church. In the case of my parents, it is exaggerated,” says Ezequiel, who knew of this profound rejection since he was a child, with day-to-day details. Like when they forced him to change the channel if homosexuals appeared on TV. Or when they commented “look how disgusting this sissy” when passing by a gay man on the street. Or when they expelled two men from the cafeteria they run in Terrassa for kissing. “I could tell they were repulsed. And I thought, ‘Shit. Ezequiel’s sexual awakening, the last courses of ESO, showed him into the abyss. “I didn’t understand why I didn’t like girls and I had a hard time. I was very afraid of being gay. He prayed at night not to be ”. The pressure came from home, but also from school. “Some colleagues called me a fagot. I didn’t know what to do with my life. He was thinking, ‘Please, God, why have you done me like this?’

Ezequiel Videla talks about his past in the Foursquare Church. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

And in these Juan arrived. The hummingbird boy. The one who led him to a new life and accompanied him when the conflict with his parents broke out over his sexual condition. The one who, without being his partner anymore, has shaken his hand in recent weeks, in the trial in which he has sat the evangelical pastors on the bench for a crime against moral integrity. They started dating in high school. First in secret, because Ezequiel was horribly afraid of being seen together. Until he decided to ask for help from the teachers at his institute, the IES Viladecavalls, who organized a meeting with the parents.

The very tense meeting was held in February 2017. “In life, one makes life or death decisions. And the one you have taken is death. God created man and woman to reproduce and the natural site of the penis is the woman’s vagina, not the place where she poops,” said the father, according to the letter from the Prosecutor’s Office, which asks for a year and six months of jail for each one of the defendants- and ratified the teachers in their statement as witnesses. In the weeks that followed, the parents tried to save his son from sin and convince him that it was all John’s fault. “They thought he put homosexuality into my head.” According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the parents carried out tireless harassment that ended with a brawl with Juan involved and with Ezequiel’s glasses broken. “The teachers gathered an envelope with money so that I could buy new ones because I couldn’t see. I still have that envelope, ”he says, grateful for the solidarity.

That series of incidents, now pending judgment, broke Ezequiel’s bond with his parents; also with his sister, married to a member of the Foursquare Church. At the age of 18, he found himself alone and having to apply for public aid to survive. “I went to a friend’s parents’ house for four months, I studied Art History, I brushed against depression, I have worked as a waiter, teaching classes, caring for the elderly… I have had to grow up very quickly,” she sums up about these last six years, in which he has felt supported by friends and by the LGTBI collective.

The parents of Ezequiel Videla, during the trial in Barcelona. JESUS ​​GARCIA GOOD

Fernando Écija is the president of the Foursquare Church in Spain, where he says he has 30 congregations and 2,000 faithful. He knows the Videlas and assures that the judicial drift of the conflict causes him “sadness”. “Ezequiel is a very sweet boy. Perhaps the parents could have done better, we all make mistakes. But for a son to denounce his father… ”, laments Écija, who wonders “to what extent the LGTBI collective is manipulating and pushing this boy to break with them ”. Écija maintains that, in the Bible, “homosexuality is not seen as something correct”, but denies the existence of homophobic practices in the cult and affirms that Ezequiel “never manifested” any complaint when he was an active member of the community.

Écija clarifies that the “economic and family tensions” of the Videlas led them to leave their role as pastors in Terrassa in 2014. A year later, the center closed its doors when it could not find parishioners willing to take the reins. The president assures that David and Erica are no longer pastors of the church. Neither does Ezequiel know because he has barely spoken to them since. They have ever met on the street. Also at the trial, where the father approached him to say “God bless you.” “You have a chance to talk to your son and you tell him that? If they don’t accept me as I am, do they really love me?” the young man asks himself.

Ezequiel assures that he does not hold a grudge against them (“they have lost a child and they are already carrying it”), and he is not even interested in a possible conviction. He would like them to follow “a course in gender values”, although he is not sure that they will change their way of seeing the world. In his house, together with his current partner, he says that he does not feel abandoned because he has chosen his own family. He proudly displays the tattoos that peek out from his neck and proudly boasts of another that cannot be seen, on his chest. “I know it sounds like a romantic movie, but…”. He is a hummingbird, a gift from Juan to help him fly free.