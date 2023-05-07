Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in panic after a armed man got out of a silver sedan and opened fire on a mall from the Dallas area, killing eight and injuring seven before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Police did not immediately provide details about the victims at Allen Premium Outletsa sprawling outdoor mall, but witnesses reported seeing children among them.

Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a security guard at the mall unconscious on the ground.

A 16-year-old pretzel stand employee, Maxwell Gum, described a virtual stampede of buyers. He and others took refuge in a storage room.

“We start to run. Children were being trampled on,” Gum said. “My coworker picked up a 4-year-old girl and gave her to her parents.”

Dashcam video circulating online shows the armed man getting out of a car and shooting people on the sidewalk. More than three dozen shots were heard as the vehicle that was recording the video started up.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people, including the shooter, were killed in the place. Nine victims were taken to area hospitals, but two of them died.

three of the injured they were in critical condition overnight, Boyd said, and four were stable.

an officer of the Allen Police Department he was in the area on an unrelated call when he heard gunshots at 3:36 p.m., the department wrote on Facebook.

“The officer confronted the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called emergency personnel,” the post says.

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, who signed laws easing firearms restrictions after past mass shootings, called the shooting at the mall as an “unspeakable tragedy”.

A live aerial broadcast from a news station showed armored trucks and other police vehicles outside the mall.

More than 30 police vehicles with flashing lights blocked an entrance, with multiple ambulances on the scene in the city of about 105,000 residents about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the downtown dallas.

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot amid the sound of gunshots.

Fontayne Payton, 35, was at H&M when she heard the sound of gunshots through her headphones.

“There was so much noise it was like I was outside,” Payton said.

The people in the store dispersed before employees led the group into fitting rooms and then into a lockable back room, he said.

When they were given the go-ahead to leave, Payton saw that the store had broken windows and a trail of blood to the door. Discarded sandals and bloody clothing lay nearby.

Outside, Payton saw bodies.

“I pray they weren’t children, but they looked like children,” she said. The bodies were covered in white towels, slumped over bags on the floor. “It broke me when I went out to see that.”

Farther away, he saw the body of a burly man dressed entirely in black. she assumed it was shooter, Payton said, because unlike the other bodies, it hadn’t been covered.

Tarakram Nunna, 25, and Ramakrishna Mullapudi, 26, said they saw what appeared to be three people motionless on the ground, including one who appeared to be a police officer and another who appeared to be a mall security guard.

Another shopper, Sharkie Mouli, 24, said he hid in a Banana Republic for the shooting. As he left, he saw what appeared to be an unconscious police officer lying next to another unconscious person outside the store.

“I have seen his gun next to him and a guy who is passing out next to him,” Mouli said.

Stan and Mary Ann Greene were browsing in a Columbia sportswear store when it began. the shooting.

“We had just come in, just a couple of minutes before, and we heard a lot of loud bangs,” Mary Ann Greene told The Associated Press.

Employees lowered the security gate and ushered everyone to the back of the store until police arrived and escorted them out, the Greens said.

Eber Romero was in an Under Armor store when a cashier mentioned there was a shooting.

When he left, Romero said, the mall appeared empty and all the stores had their security doors closed. It was then that he began to see broken glass and shooting victims on the floor of the mall.