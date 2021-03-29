The chancellor’s question worries the Union. Laschet’s polls remain low. Several CDU politicians are now speaking out in favor of Söder.

Berlin – Several CDU members of the Bundestag have stood behind CSU leader Markus Söder as a candidate for chancellor. “We have to compete with the one with whom we have the best chances according to surveys, and that is by a large margin Markus Söder,” said the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU member of the Bundestag Johannes Steiniger on Monday mirror. Party leader Armin Laschet has so far received consistently low popularity ratings.

“With me at the party base, I practically don’t know anyone who is for Armin Laschet,” added Steiniger. The Union must “do everything possible” in order to govern at all in the autumn, warned the financial politician. “I’m not in the mood for four years of opposition,” he said.

The CDU member of the Bundestag in Baden-Württemberg, Ronja Kemmer, also spoke out in favor of Söder as candidate for chancellor in the 2021 federal election. “The last elections show that trust in personalities is particularly crucial,” said the vice-leader of the young group of the Union parliamentary group. “Together with the question of who has the best plan for Germany and who will tackle the important issues for the future, that must be the benchmark.”

The Brandenburg MP Sebastian Steineke posted a survey on his Twitter profile on Sunday that showed that Söder is far ahead of Laschet in terms of his suitability for chancellor in the eyes of the followers and readers of the post. “There are actually no questions left unanswered,” wrote Steineke in the tweet.

CDU MPs demand: Armin Laschet should refrain from running for Chancellor

The Saxon CDU member of the Bundestag Veronika Bellmann called on Laschet to renounce the candidacy. If he “wants to do the Union and the country a service and would display the highest level of sovereignty himself, then he would not throw his hat into the ring of the candidate for chancellor,” she said mirror.

“Some material just doesn’t want to shine, no matter how strongly you illuminate it,” added Bellmann. However, she spoke out neither for Laschet nor for Söder – but for Friedrich Merz.

One reason why Söder is more popular than Laschet is possibly Laschet’s corona crisis management. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) criticized Laschet – as well as the Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans – for their approach to the pandemic on Sunday evening.

The deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Carsten Linnemann (CDU), has also called on CDU boss Armin Laschet to adopt a more aggressive crisis management approach. “We have to show that the Union can manage corona. With the mask affair we have to make clear ship and thematically we have to go fully on the offensive. Armin Laschet is now called upon, ”said Linnemann Rheinische Post. “We need a Germany plan for the comeback after the crisis. The Union must answer the question of what we want to live on in the future and not just how. “

Markus Söder or Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor? Also encouragement for Laschet

Nevertheless, a few politicians have also stood behind Laschet. The CDU vice chairman and Baden-Württemberg interior minister Thomas Strobl said in Stuttgart newspaper and the Stuttgart news: “The CDU in Germany would like our federal chairman Armin Laschet to be candidate for chancellor of the Union and in autumn also to become federal chancellor.” From many conversations he had “gained the impression that this is the same in the CDU Baden-Württemberg and in all other CDU state associations is seen. ”He appeals to Laschet and Söder to clarify the chancellor’s question quickly, if possible by Easter.

A rather poisoned commitment to Laschet came from the CDU old master Wolfgang Bosbach: he had “no doubt that Armin Laschet wants to become a candidate for chancellor,” said Bosbach to Deutschlandfunk on Monday, “and if he wants to be, it will be”. According to Bosbach, “according to all surveys, Markus Söder” would have the best chance of becoming chancellor. Söder could “short sentences, clear messages”: “It is not the case that the numbers in his federal state are outstandingly better than in other federal states, outstandingly better than in North Rhine-Westphalia, but he shows leadership.”

Laschet also received encouragement from the CDU district chairman in a meeting for his own candidacy for chancellor, participants said AFP. Laschet had discussed the current difficult situation of the party with around 130 CDU district chairmen on Thursday evening. Some district chairmen had vented their displeasure and addressed the bad mood at the party base, as participants reported. There is a lot of criticism of the lack of vaccine and the test strategy in the countries.

The CDU leader was quoted as saying: “It is up to us to do better.” Trust can only be regained with good solutions for the pandemic policy. During the interview, several district chairmen advised him to run for chancellor because he had “the right profile, experience and the ability to lead”, according to participants. (dpa / AFP / tk)