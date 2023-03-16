A statement from the “Ospice Civil de Lyon” authority, which includes 13 public hospitals, stated that it “received, over the weekend, a report about photographs taken by an employee of the funeral service at the Croix-Rousse hospital.”

The authority confirmed that “an administrative investigation has been conducted since Monday into these reprehensible and unacceptable behaviors.”

According to local newspaper Le Progres, the concerned employee posted on social networks pictures of dead bodies in the hospital’s mortuary department.

Soon, an Instagram user named Marvin L. mentioned the name of the first employee, reposted some of her photos, and called on his followers to inform the Hospital Authority about her.

It is not yet clear what made her do it.

While the authority expressed its “strong condemnation of these acts,” it indicated that the concerned employee was immediately suspended from work and subject to disciplinary procedures.

The Public Prosecution Office in Lyon stated that, following the filing of the lawsuit, it had opened “an investigation on charges of infringement of privacy by taking, recording or transmitting pictures.”