









Sometimes you are hipper than you think. People who are already hip in themselves, of course, have no problem with that. But in my age category, that is sometimes a boost. For example, there will come a time when tweed jackets will be back in fashion. Then suddenly I’m in the front.

Well, you never know when such a moment will come. And so today I was taken by surprise by a story on the BBC that columbo has a revival during corona. Apparently they broadcast it here and there. columbo is a police series from the 1970s. Peter Falk plays the lead role. When I say police series, you naturally think of a whodunit. Isn’t it. In columbo you get the murder served in the first five minutes, perpetrator and all. Falk portrays a scruffy, cigar-smoking police inspector, citing wise lessons from his wife, pretending stupidity. Voltage: zero. You just have to empathize with how he unmasks the killer. ‘There is always a motive’, you hear him say. He’s next to the killer. Look at him, with that one non-lazy eye of his.

According to a BBC ‘clarifier’, columbo popular again because ‘in complicated times like corona it is nice to step into a simple world.’ Well, I was already a fan when most viewers of today had yet to be born. (Apparently Twitter is full of columbo-quotes). I own a DVD box with all 69 episodes. Don’t ask how I got it. Sometimes you just do stupid things. That box had been gathering dust in the back of a closet for years. We also no longer had a DVD player. But recently I was able to pick up such a thing and since then I’ve been wearing a number of lazy corona hours columbo spent.

There is now, I read on the BBC, even talk of a new series columbo. You have to, huh. Everything that is good must be remade. For example, the hipsters’ tweed jackets will eventually not resemble the ones in my closet. Falk can no longer play it, he passed away in 2011. I don’t need it. But I do have that box. Peter Falk, what an actor! By the way, he plays his best role in Der Himmel over Berlin. If you columbo too old-fashioned, but if you like Falk and/or Berlin, you should really watch it. Masterful!

