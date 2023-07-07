Giovanni Allevi’s last post dates back to last April: today the composer is back to explain how he is dealing with his pains

It was months Giovanni Allevi who did not give news of himself and in these days he returned to social networks to update his followers on his conditions. Or at least on how his battle against the tumor that has been afflicting him for more than a year is continuing.

It was precisely the June of 2022 when Giovanni Allevi, one of the most popular Italian pianists, musicians and composers in the world, gave a shocking news.

I won’t get around it: I discovered that I have a sweet-sounding malignancy: myeloma, but no less insidious for that. My greatest anguish is the thought of causing pain to my family members and to all the people who follow me with affection. I’ve always fought my inner dragons in concert with you, thanks to Music. This time forgive me, I’ll have to do it away from the stage. John ❤️

For some time he disappeared from social media and in that period he underwent all the care of the case, to then come back and regularly update the progress of his struggle, of his life.

The last post had arrived just before Easter, at the beginning of last April. After periods of ups and downs, the musician explained that he was staying finally a little better.

“I want to rejoice with you in the good news that according to today’s latest exams I’m doing great“, he had written on Instagramthanking once again all those who have been close and fantastic doctors and nurses who took good care of him.

How is Giovanni Allevi today

Since then Giovanni Allevi has only published posts about his musicno longer talking about himself or his illness.

Today, after months, it’s finally returned to show himself to his fans. No concrete update on his condition. She mostly explained how she is handling her pain.