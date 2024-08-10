A woman from the United States decided to make a Comparison between two fast food chains in the country by making exactly the same order in bothto find out which one is the best. Below are the details of their research.

This is Meredith Schneider, who did a review for Business Insider Comparing 6 identical drinks from the Dunkin’ Donuts and Dutch Bros chainsspecifically asked in each store for a Oat-Milk Latte, a Vanilla Cold Brew, an ICed Mocha, a Chai Latte, a Caramel Macchiato and a Bonfire S’mores.

Dunkin’ Donuts, one of the chains reviewed. Photo:iStock Share

Next the detail of each type of drink depending on whether Schneider purchased it from Dunkin’ Donuts or Dutch Bros.

Oat-Milk Latte:

Dunkin’: mild, lighter flavor, price US$5.19.

Dutch Bros: best texture and flavor, price US$5.85.

Vanilla Cold Brew:

Dunkin’: less sweet, more bitter, price US$4.25.

Dutch Bros: Sweet and well balanced, price US$5.65.

Iced Mocha:

Dunkin’: too sweet, less coffee flavor, price US$4.89.

Dutch Bros: best balance of chocolate and coffee, price US$5.75.

Chai Latte:

Dunkin’: very similar to each other, price US$4.35.

Dutch Bros. very similar to each other, price US$5.35.

Caramel Macchiato:

Dunkin’: best balance of flavors, price US$4.89.

Dutch Bros: less satisfying, price US$5.75.

Bonfire S’mores Frozen Coffee:

Dunkin’: Creamier and tastier, price US$5.09.

Dutch Bros: Less sweet, less appealing, price US$6.25.

Dutch Bros, the other chain reviewed. Photo:iStock Share

Dunkin’ Donuts and Dutch Bros., which had the best drinks, according to the American

“In general, Most of Dutch Bros’ drinks were more expensive, but they also often tasted better.“Schneider concluded her review. Dunkin’ can’t even compete with the Oat-Milk Latte, Vanilla Cold Brew and Iced Mocha, she said.

As far as Chai Lattes go, Both chains have an almost identical product. This was “the only drink” where he couldn’t make a clear decision, he wrote for BI. Finally, Dunkin’ Donuts’ Caramel Macchiato and Bonfire S’mores Frozen stood out.