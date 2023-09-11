He discovered it by opening Facebook and reading an article, the wife of one of the 5 dead workers vented about the Brandizzo tragedy

She discovered it by opening Facebook and seeing her husband’s name among the victims of the Brandizzo massacre. Giuseppe Sorvillo was one of the five workers were hit by the train while it was carrying out maintenance work on the tracks.

Daniela chose to vent publicly, because she felt abandoned by the Italian state. She did so through an interview given to il Corriere della Sera. She learned that she had lost her husband when she opened Facebook and saw an article that talked about a train that had hit five workers.

I learned about the accident and my husband’s death from Facebook. No one bothered to come and tell me that my husband had died that night. I felt abandoned by the state.

The woman lost an important part of her life, the father of her 7 and 9 year old children. Fortunately, thanks to the support of the community, the parents of her children’s companions and the Mayor of Brandizzo, she is finding the strength to move forward. The First Citizen gave birth to one fundraiser to help her and the little ones cope with everything she is and will have to face.

The words of the Mayor for the wife of Giuseppe Sorvillo, one of the five workers hit by the train

Brandizzo was severely affected by the tragedy that occurred on the tracks on the night of August 30, where 5 people lost their lives. We will never forget it. But now I have a commitment to carry out. Support Daniela and her two children by all means. They have urgent, daily, important needs, like any other family and Beppe is no longer here. In memory of her and to help Daniela, a fundraiser has been opened.

Five workers lost their lives on that unforgettable night. The RFI employee and the construction site manager, the only two survivors, ended up under accusation. The first is accused of having given the OK to his workers and having them get on the tracks, despite it had not received approval from the station and despite having been warned of a delayed train.