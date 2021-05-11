“I just want 30 lucid seconds. To evoke those I loved without being trapped by melancholy“.

The request was written on April 12 by Hugo Míguez, a retired Conicet researcher who died eight days later from coronavirus. I was 75 years old.

The message was part of a farewell letter that Míguez wrote on his cell phone, seeing that his health was deteriorating. Shortly after, he was admitted to intensive care at the Italian Hospital, where he died.

In your message thanked the attention received at the hospital. “Bernardo and other doctors listened to me. Then they put a hand on my shoulder and they took care of me. I do not have brothers. This has been the closest I have discovered of that relationship. It protected me. He called my daughter that I love every day and held her back. I explain. He protected her “, he remarked.

By way of goodbye, he wrote: “I still don’t know how I will turn out. Y I don’t care so much. And said with humility. Really. I will leave with peace and affection. It’s very nice. I am 75 years old. Carpe diem for us yet! “.

Then he added: “With these thoughts haunting for a few years, many times, I wondered how I wanted my way out. I just want 30 lucid seconds. To be able to evoke those I loved without being caught up in melancholy. I’ll be fine. This hospital and its people will also be in those 30 seconds. Thank you thank you thank you”.

.Graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the University of Buenos Aires and from the School of Psychology of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Costa Rica, Míguez specialized in the study of addictions.

During his long academic career, he worked as a researcher for Conicet and a consultant for different organizations related to the subject of alcohol abuse and psychoactive substances. After his retirement, he decided to continue training and studied Theory and History of Art at the UBA.

The full letter

Monday April 12. Italian Hospital. Bed 1216 … trench area.

“30 seconds” I seek to leave some of what I have learned in these days of isolation, air search, revision of meaning under the pandemic. Something. What you can.

While I was getting sick with Covid, I found something in these rooms, in these corridors, in the eyes of these people.

A culture.

A pathos.

An ancient emotionality. Engaged. Something lying silent, on a par with science and technology.

A culture.

What does it mean to discover a culture in the Italian Hospital in the midst of an attack like this?

A lot of.

It means, contrary to what one might think, that it is not the result of many, many people. With marked roles, technical skills, professions, knowledge, technologies, skills.

No. It’s not just that. It is a welcoming matrix, extraordinarily warm and invigorating.

It is not a science ship going to Mars. No. This goes to the most desolate region of your brain. To the primordial broth from which we once crawled without conscience. To the place from where the end of the Covid scares us, taking our air.

It goes to the dark side of your brain to transform into a flame with some heat and light. A culture.

I passed out from lack of air and despair and found myself trapped between the furniture in the living room where I ended up. Where I crashed in the fall

Some nurse’s hands were pulling me, Bibi.

When you think you’ve lost everything, you hear the energetic arm’s reach of what could even be your daughter coming to you.

Braced as he could he reached me. I hugged her and realized that I was not in a wasteland with no turning back.

Between all of them they put me to bed, they calmed me down, they gave me their air.

A regenerative matrix that is what helps. A supraorganism like a giant mycelium that supports, without anyone seeing exactly, the forests that accompany it.

A culture.

I arrived prepared to avoid extensions that could scratch two more months of survival at the cost of desperation.

Don’t scratch the stones for me.

Bernardo and other doctors listened to me. Then they put a hand on my shoulder and took care of me. I do not have brothers. This has been the closest I have discovered of that relationship.

It protected me. He called my daughter that I love every day and held her back. I explain. He protected her.

There are no words. It is the matrix that regenerates. The one that we sapiens somehow carried when we left Africa. Our strategy. Don’t ask who the bell tolls for, we know, they ring for you and me, brother.

I had to go to the intermediate therapy service. I was restless. Kinesiologists, doctors, nurses appeared. The same spirit. The doctors calling my daughter and helping her while she helped me.

The regenerative and matriarchal matrix of very old Europe. When towns like Huyuk didn’t have walls. The matriarchies of thousands of years ago, who sustained the culture. When matriarchal cultures hadn’t been swept away by iron age horses.

And suddenly … Bibi’s little hands, Bernardo’s humanistic and container overflow, the sweetness of the kinesiologist, the people who help you in all ways because they are a culture that says you are valuable. It is surely true. But it is because they love you from the most basic human point of view.

A regenerative culture that also reaches men.

I still don’t know how I’ll get out. And it doesn’t bother me that much. And said with humility. Really. I will leave with peace and affection. It’s very nice. I am 75 years old. Carpe diem for us yet!

With these thoughts haunting for a few years, many times, I wondered how I wanted my exit.

I just want 30 lucid seconds. To be able to evoke those I loved without being caught up in melancholy.

I’ll be fine. This hospital and its people will also be in those 30 seconds. Thank you thank you thank you.

LM