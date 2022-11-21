When he saw the little girl in the water, Jonathan Bauer didn’t think twice and jumped in, risking his own life

“Hero”, it is with this word that today a father is named Jonathan Bauer is acclaimed on the web.

It all started when one day, the man was in the car with his 13-year-old daughter and they were on their way home. As he crossed the bridge over Assawoman Bay, located in Ocean City, in Marylandremained involved in a chain accident.

I remember hearing the squeal of the tires and seeing it hit the guardrail and flip over. I tried to swerve, but got hit and my daughter had the windows invaded. I made sure she was okay and then tried to figure out what just happened.

The heroic gesture of Jonathan Bauer

Jonathan Bauer realized the driver was trying to get off his vehiclebut the door was locked. So, without thinking twice, he got out of the car and helped him free himself.

He couldn’t speak, he kept pointing to the water under the bridge. So I looked around and that’s when I saw the car seat and then a little girl. Her head was above the water, but her little arms moved agitatedly. There was no time to lose. She was about to drown!

Without even stopping to think or ask for help from anyone around him, the man is himself plunged into the water from the bridge, from an incredible height.

He swam to that little girl, managed to grab her and put her on his shoulders. He started patting her back, until he started to cough water. Meanwhile the alarm had been raised and a boat came to the man and the little girl and took them brought to safety.

This man was rewarded as a hero and his story went around the world. The mayor of Ocean City has made him an honorary member of the EMS.