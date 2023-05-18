Deputy is the target of criticism in the party for a photo with Lula and cites Valdemar Costa Neto and Altineu Cortes as “support”

The office phone Yury do Paredão (PL-CE) it hasn’t stopped ringing for the last 7 days. The reason: a photo that the federal deputy took next to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the 12th of this month. The aggressive language to criticize the congressman, however, went beyond voters and non-voters.

Within your party, the same as former president Jair Bolsonarocongressional colleagues criticized the deputy personally and publicly. Andre Fernandesalso elected by Ceará, published on social networks. “PL deputy who poses next to the biggest thief in the history of Brazil in a photo must be immediately expelled from the party. Those who have ‘honor’ to receive Lula have no honor to remain in our party”, he wrote without naming names.

As opposed to Power360 the attacks, Yury do Paredão says that “you only owe satisfaction to two people” in the caption, referring to the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netoand the leader of the bench in the Chamber, Altineu Cortes (RJ).

“On Friday (May 12), President Lula was in Juazeiro do Norte, and I went to the airport to receive him, as the only federal deputy elected in Juazeiro and in the Cariri region and who resides in the region. In the same way that I received the president, I would receive any president who was there.”including Bolsonaro’s name in the statement.

The deputy spoke to this digital newspaper about what happened, defended his stance, refuted having his eye on the 2024 municipal elections and claimed to be on the wing of dialogue within the PL.

Poder360 – How did this whole situation of criticism come about?

Yury do Paredão – On Friday (12.May), President Lula was in Juazeiro do Norte, and I went to the airport to receive him, as the only federal deputy elected in Juazeiro and in the Cariri region and who resides in the region. In the same way that I received the president, I would receive any president who was there, as well as former president Bolsonaro. I was democratically elected to represent the people of Ceará and bring improvements to my state. So, as President Lula was democratically elected, I fulfilled my role in welcoming him to my city. I really believe that I will only be able to advance in my mandate with dialogue, being able to visit the ministries. When you have the opportunity, dialogue with President Lula. I see that politics, when done with dialogue, is something that can make changes in people’s lives. I am against hate. It’s not my profile.

And how did you deal with criticism from your colleagues?

I was surprised by the behavior of some PL parliamentarians, but I respect the position. I hope you respect mine. I have great respect, admiration and gratitude for President Valdemar, who gave me the opportunity to be a candidate for federal deputy when I was not even a candidate. I’m sure he has that respect for me. Roughly speaking, within the PL, I only owe satisfaction to two people: President Valdemar and leader Altineu, for whom I am immensely grateful. Leader Altineu welcomed me and gave me opportunities at the beginning of my mandate.

You had a MP report…

Yes. I was assigned to be the rapporteur for MP 1139, which talks about Pronampe. I am participating in the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) as a member. I only owe satisfaction to them and to the population that voted for me and to Brazilians in general.

Do you think these days will be a thermometer to gauge the malaise?

I have my head held high. For my part, there is no discomfort. I respect and will always respect my parliamentary colleagues and I hope that they respect me, that we can have a harmonious relationship in the party, since I don’t take my politics with hate.

Are you afraid of repression within the PL?

My father raised me not to be afraid of people. I’m not afraid of anything or anyone. I received attacks on the networks, phone calls… I posted a photo on Mother’s Day, and many attacked my mother. But I’m not afraid at all. You can take these robots that they put up and make a thousand comments that I’m not afraid of.

Do you think about leaving the PL further ahead?

I’ve been a member since 2021. My late sister* was elected by the PL in 2020. I have great friends in the PL. It never crossed my mind to leave the party. If one day who decides who stays or leaves the party, which is President Valdemar, invites me or expels me, that’s fine. But I’m loyal to the party. At today’s price, it doesn’t cross my mind. President Valdemar, who told the press that if I went to greet President Lula as a statesman, I did the right thing, but if I was a PT member, I should be in the PT. I’m not a PT. President Valdemar did not invite me and did not even mention expulsion, as did leader Altineu.

Is the nod to President Lula related to his claim to be a candidate for mayor of Juazeiro in 2024?

My family is going through a delicate moment with everything that has happened lately. I’m not in the right frame of mind to think about 2024.

Deputy André was very cruel to you in his criticisms…

I respect André Fernandes and other parliamentarians. The moment André or anyone else wants to talk, I’m ready, but I’m not intimidated by hate and threats in any way.

How many of the PL bench in the Chamber are part of the dialogue wing?

I can speak for myself. I am now entering my 1st term. I am very aware of where I came from, where I am and where I want to go.

* Iury do Paredão’s sister, Yanny Brenda, was murdered in March this year by her boyfriend, who committed suicide afterwards.