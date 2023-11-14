Wife of a member of the Red Command known as “Tio Scrooge” was at the Ministry of Justice twice this year

The Secretary of Legislative Affairs of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Elias Vaz, took responsibility for the times in which Luciane Barbosa Farias, the “Amazonian drug lady“, he was received in the organ. She is married to Clemilson dos Santos, nicknamed “Tio Scrooge”, who was the “number 1” wanted by the Amazonas police until he was arrested in December 2022.

“I recognize that we have autonomy to make our agendas. If there was a mistake, it was mine. Should have checked [quem eram as pessoas recebidas]. It wasn’t anyone’s fault in the ministry. I confess that I don’t do this in any meeting. I don’t check. I will start doing”, said Vaz in an interview with the newspaper Correio Braziliense published this Tuesday (14.nov.2023).

Vaz said that Minister Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security) is “very upset” with the situation. “It has come to my attention so that I can better check who I receive. I told you what happened and I believe you understood. Obviously it caught my attention”, he stated.

According to the secretary, the ministry will now “a prior check” of those who go to the organ. “I won’t go through that again. And I’ll keep the same pace. While I’m here, I’ll keep up my work and be more careful. I will continue attending, but now, with a filter”, he declared.

He stated that the meeting was requested, on March 14, by Janira Rocha, a lawyer he has known for 20 years. “She asked me to welcome these people, she didn’t specify who they were.”he said, adding that he scheduled the conversation for March 16 and that 5 more people showed up for the appointment.

According to the secretary, Luciane talked about the penitentiary system. “I said it was not a matter for our secretariat and asked the Secretary of Penal Policies [Rafael Brandani] receive it in another building. There were complaints about food, rapes and visits”, he declared.

“I didn’t know about this relationship [com “Tio Patinhas”]. I only found out now. I had no knowledge of ‘Uncle Scrooge’ at all. I only know the one from the comic book. That’s what happened”, stated Vaz.

Luciane is president of ILA (Associação Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas), which says it provides social and legal assistance to prisoners and their families. According to the Amazonas police, the NGO works on behalf of Comando Vermelho prisoners and is financed with money from drug trafficking.

In a note, the Ministry of Justice states that it was “impossible” that the ministry’s intelligence sector identified her because she had participated in the meetings with a delegation. Her presence was not recorded in the official diaries.

Luciane also it found with congressmen throughout the year. Images on the social network Instagram show Luciane with federal deputies André Janones (Avante-MG), Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) and Diana Santos (PCdoB-RS) in the months of March and May.

Vaz stated that “The opposition is appropriating of this story to commit frivolity against a person who received, without knowing it, people who had a family relationship with someone from a criminal faction”.