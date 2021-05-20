In a hospital bed in Gaza, Mohamad al Hadidi he holds in his arms, trembling, to her baby Omar, the only member of her family to survive the Israeli bombing that he killed his wife and four other children.

“I have nothing left, I only have you,” the man, a 37-year-old Palestinian, told his son over and over again this Monday. watching him carefully while he sleeps.

Among the rubble of a family member’s house where they spent the night, and which was destroyed by an Israeli missile, rescuers found the boy from five months, clinging tightly to the arms of his mother, dead.

She, Maha Abu Hattab, as well as her other four children, Suhayb (13 years old), Yahya (11 years old), Abderrahman (8 years old) and Osama (6 years old), they perished in the bombing on Saturday.

Mohamad al Hadidi holds her baby Omar in her arms, trembling (AFP).

“They went to meet with God and we do not want to stay here any longer. God reduces our suffering!”, Implores the man.

The family had decided to spend the night of Aíd al Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, at the house of some cousins.

“The children had put on their most beautiful clothes for Aíd, they took their toys with them and went to the cousins’ house for the party,” explains Mohamad.

“They called me to ask if they could stay to sleep there with their mother and I said yes,” he says.

THE EXPLOSION IN THE REFUGEE NEIGHBORHOOD

Mohamad al Hadidi returned home alone and went to bed. Woke up in the middle of the night, shaken by the roar of an explosion that shook his neighborhood, in the Al Shati refugee camp, one of the most populated of the eight camps in the Gaza Strip.

A neighbor called him to tell him that it was his sister-in-law’s house the one that had been hit by the missile.

“I ran there as fast as I could but when I arrived there was nothing left … only ruins“, it indicates.

Among the bodies they recovered, there was also that of his sister-in-law and those of his four children, Omar’s cousins.

Two days after the tragedy, the little boy still has a swollen face and a triple fracture in his left leg, in which he wears a cast that looks too big for him.

His father cradles him between sobs, strokes his head, full of scars still red, and does not look away.

“All my other children took the breast, except Omar, who did not want to from day one,” he comments, suddenly. “God was preparing us.”

Helpless, the father of the family explodes, enraged by the intervention of the Israeli army, which has killed at least 200 Palestinians in one week, including at least 59 minors, and caused more than 1,300 wounded.

Mohamad accuses the army of intentionally targeting civilians.

THEY DIED INNOCENT

“What did they do to deserve to be bombed, without any warning, without being asked to evacuate the house?” He insists, since it is quite common for the Israeli army to warn that it is going to attack a residential building so that the inhabitants can leave .

As for the bombing of the Al Shati camp, the army assures that it was directed against “senior officials” of the Islamist movement Hamas, in power in Gaza, who were (according to the military) in an apartment.

But the Palestinian rescue services only accounted for the eight children and the two women when reporting victims.

The army, for its part, claims that it wants to “examine the event.”

Since May 10, the Israeli army has been constantly bombing the Palestinian enclave, under a blockade, in response to a salvo of rockets fired by Hamas against Israel.

Human rights organizations have relentlessly condemned these bombings against women and children, and even more so considering that the two million inhabitants of Gaza in general do not have access to shelters or anywhere to flee.

THE FUTURE

Omar, for his part, will still have to spend several weeks in the hospital main of Gaza.

In the arms of his father, the baby, swollen by the medicines, ends up opening his eyes, with an absent face.

His father looks at him and makes a promise. “When I come home, I will take care of him and raise him, alone.”

AFP Agency.

