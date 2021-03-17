Six are the footballers that Luis Miguel Ramis has warned of sanction. Beyond the fact that there are many and most starters, if someone is reprimanded they will miss the derby against Las Palmas. One of them is Aitor Sanz, a fundamental pillar in the center of the field. “I still do not know if I will play, but I only have to think about Malaga, not beyond,” said the captain in Cadena SER.

“We have many players with four cards and it is something that does not concern us,” he said, “except that we all fall at the same time. The most immediate are the three points of Malaga. The one in Las Palmas is a special game, but it is worth three equal points “, remarked the Madrilenian.

The footballer admitted that it is true “that experienced players are important in derbies, but in the dressing room we have good players. Before that game we have another,” he insisted.

Aitor was asked if he thinks Tenerife is playing well. “For me to play well is to create more chances than the rival because that way you will be closer to winning than losing,” he replied. “It is also true that there are times in the year when you play better or worse, but the important thing is to get the games going.”

Regarding the bet of the coach for his eleven, he remarked that those who are participating “and having more minutes is because they have earned it. I, personally, am happy with the situation,” he said.

Finally, he reviewed the footballers who have most caught his attention in his eight seasons at the club. “In terms of football, I remember Gaku and I learned a lot from him, also from Ayoze Pérez who did things that the rest of us couldn’t.” And Aitor highlighted that the Canary Islands “is a place where children still play in the street and that street talent can be seen and is wonderful. There is a lot of that here.”