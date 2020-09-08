They are a student, unemployed, temporary worker, VTC driver … With the Covid-19, they have lost their safety net and experience precariousness. They agreed to testify for franceinfo.

They are not the subject of the daily count by the Ministry of Health. They did not go through the intensive care unit. Often, even, they were not sick. Yet they too are victims of the Covid-19 epidemic. Them? These “new poor”, whom the crisis has thrown into precariousness.

“New profiles joined the ranks of people who were already in a precarious situation before the epidemic: these are people who were on the line, but who, year in and year out, were managing “, explains Christophe Robert, general delegate of the Abbé-Pierre Foundation, to franceinfo. As proof of this new wave of poverty, food banks have found a 20% to 30% increase in demand.

Among these new beneficiaries, “of students, young workers, traders, retirees with modest incomes, families who had no social assistance, undeclared or precarious workers “, lists the association leader, who calls on the government to create an aid fund to reimburse unpaid rents and avoid an increase in rental evictions in 2021. To understand the daily life of these “new poor”, franceinfo gave the floor to seven of them.

Jean-Michel *, 59 years old, unemployed

Jean-Michel, 59, did not wait for the Covid-19 to discover the galley. Between 2015 and 2019, this former inspector of electrical installations looked for work in vain, surviving thanks to the 500 euros monthly specific solidarity allowance (ASS), once his unemployment rights have been exhausted. But he thought he had turned the page. In October 2019, he landed a renewable four-month fixed-term contract as a salesperson for a metallurgy company. With confinement, he is not renewed.

For lack of worked enough for recharge your unemployment rights, the fiftieth once again survives thanks to social minima. To save, iskips the chauffage in march, only buy food on promotion – “those who will expire” – and allows himself “bike tours” for entertainment. His only luxury? “Unlimited phone and internet, to find work.” But there again, he has to be cunning, changing operator at will. Promotional offers.

Naturally optimistic, Jean-Michel nevertheless assures that he has “never had such a difficult period to find work”. And worries about the approaching sixties. “Do you think the bosses are going to take people like me, when they can take young people for free, so to speak, thanks to the billions from the government?” Yet he hasn’t given up yet. Through listings companies acquired during his previous activity, Jean-Michel claims to have sent no less than “180,000 emails” application to job offers since the start of containment. With “one return” for the moment.

Mickaël *, 51 years old, private driver in Pontault-Combault (Seine-et-Marne)

On the phone, Mickaël has the polite manners of a man whose job is to serve others. After hanging up, he proudly sends a screenshot of his Uber profile, where the rating given by his customers is close to five stars – the maximum. Mickaël’s reputation is one of his last treasures: since the start of the epidemic, his turnover “was halved”. “As I was renting my vehicle, I had to stop during the confinement because the races being very few, I would have worked at a loss”, he explains.

In early June, this inhabitant of Pontault-Combault (Seine-et-Marne) got into debt to buy a used car in order to start working again. But the races did not return.

We no longer have tourists at all, Parisians do not go out because they telework, we have fewer foreign workers who travel for business …Mickaëlto franceinfo

Between insurance, loan, gasoline, maintenance costs and application commission, there is no “almost nothing at all” to the driver at the end of the month, obliged “to be in the open to feed the family”. Already, before the epidemic, he only pocketed “1,000 to 1,500 euros” per month for “300 hours of work”.

During his bad patch, Mickaël benefited from a staggering of his social contributions and received 3,000 euros from the solidarity fund set up by the government. From now on, “I work a lot more at night”, better paid, “which is not ideal” for family life. And the driver is looking for an opportunity in the private sector, “to have a guaranteed salary every month”.

Pierre *, 47, interim maintenance technician in Romorantin-Lanthenay (Loir-et-Cher)

On March 16, 2020, at 9 p.m., Pierre is a happy man. In mid-February, he began a mission to repair a church and a castle, which should give him work until September. Enough to relieve this 47-year-old maintenance technician, with interim status, who is struggling to make ends meet. But the happiness ends at 10 p.m. on March 16, when Pierre receives a text message from his site manager: “No need to travel tomorrow.” With confinement, Pierre’s mission is canceled. The technician will not even be able to recover his personal tools.

Not having been able to complete his mission, Pierre is not eligible for unemployment benefit and has obtained around 500 euros in RSA for three months and some 130 euros per month in specific solidarity allowance since May. To get by, he “eat once a day” and “only uses fuel to go to job interviews”.

In eviction proceedings for not having been able to pay his rent since March, he finally reached an agreement with his landlord, and was able to count on a financial boost from his family to settle his outstanding payments. From now on, Pierre hopes that Pôle emploi will finance his conversion to road transport. “I have friends who are heavy truck drivers and they did not toil as hard as I can”, he explains to justify his new career choice.

Françoise *, 67, retired with low income in Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)

Sociologist, adult trainer, educational advisor, novelist … At 67 years old, Françoise has worked in many professions, mostly in Morocco or Guinea. After her retirement, in 2018, the one who returned to settle in France in 1995 therefore continued to work, to supplement her pension weakened by these years abroad, where she did not contribute to the French system.

In October 2019, after several years of famine, Françoise landed a fixed-term contract as an agricultural worker in a farm in the Pyrénées-Orientales. But in June, her contract ends, and she is not renewed. Officially because it does not fit into the team, assures him his boss. The sixty-year-old is convinced that in the midst of the economic crisis, she has paid the price for her age.

I started working when I was 17. I had imagined that in retirement, I would be safer than that.Francoiseto franceinfo

For For the first time in her life, Françoise asks for help from the Food Bank. Every other week, she goes to look for a parcel of food paid for less than two euros. By eating only“once a day”, she manages to stick “ten”. “I wish I had more time to write my research and my novels – the only thing that keeps me on my two feet”, sighs the retired dynamic.

Valentin *, 20, precarious student in Rouen (Seine-Maritime)

He almost apologizes for not being the most to be pitied. Yet even before the epidemic arrived, Valentin, 20, was counting his money. To finance his course in economics, this scholarship student worked in his university cafeteria, for around 400 euros per month. But with confinement, his odd job stopped. And the Crous may have paid him his remaining two weeks of contract, Valentin found himself helpless At the beginning of April.

Trouble never comes alone, the young man learns during confinement that the company in which he was to do a six-week internship during the summer has finally decided “to not [le] remunerate”, economic crisis obliges – the gratuity of the internships is obligatory only from two consecutive months. Valentin is then obliged to give up this internship “which would have been interesting on [son] CV ” to find work.

The student then accepts an offer as a leisure center leader, despite very low remuneration. “It was paid 52 euros a day for ten working hours, but hey, it was a job”, he justifies. At the start of the academic year, Valentin will not find the benches of the university: he decided to take a sabbatical year to devote himself to the association, in which he is already very active, while looking for “a civic service next door, to earn a little money”.

Marc, 58 years old, extra in events at La Trinité (Alpes-Maritimes)

From the Hotel Martinez to the Majestic, Marc is one of all Cannes palaces. But the fifty-something is more familiar behind the scenes than the red carpets: for 16 years, he has served as a hotel manager for major events on the Côte d’Azur (weddings, seminars, conferences, etc.).

Faced with the arrival of the epidemic in France, all of his extra contracts, a status that allows hiring for very short periods, were canceled one by one. Since June 15, he has found himself without resources, his unemployment rights having been exhausted. “The government had promised not to leave anyone on the side of the road, but we extras are not entitled to any help! “, he loses hope, while a reform of their intermittent status in 2014 made them switch to the general system.

While waiting to receive the social minima, Marc lives on the hooks of his 20-year-old son, a mechanic, who also maintains his girlfriend. “When things like that happen to you at my age, you wonder what you did to deserve this “, laments the hotel manager who defends himself: “I’m not a slacker, I’ve worked my whole life!”

No one deserves to end a career flush with the daisies.Marc, extra in events

In addition to his financial problems, Marc must also recover from the departure of his wife, who left him during confinement. “All was not rosy before the Covid, but let’s say that with my current financial situation … She was fed up with this shitty life “, sighs the one who says “not being able to blame him”.

Benjamin, 44, manager of a creperie in Lézardrieux (Côtes d’Armor)

After two months of confinement, Benjamin “enrage” having “missed a very good season”. And for good reason: forbidden to stay abroad, frightened by the epidemic, French tourists “rushed to Brittany” this summer, where this forty-something and his wife run a pancake house. Bad luck: the establishment is under construction. The site, which should have ended at the end of March, was delayed by the coronavirus epidemic and then by the workers’ summer holidays. In total, Benjamin believes that the crisis will have cost him “100,000 euros of losses”.

To survive, the couple lowered their remuneration by 30%, ie to the level of the minimum wage, and reduced their costs by removing the alarm from their establishment or by cutting the accountant’s fees. Above all, Benjamin and his wife nibbled on their savings from the sale of their previous restaurant. But “it shouldn’t last too long”, underlines the manager, who is worried to see his hard-piled mattress melt visibly. Waiting, “we are in the acceptance, what else can we do?”

* The first name has been changed.