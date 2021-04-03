In the corners of the busiest streets or squares of Murcia it is rare not to meet someone asking to survive. For just over two years, José Manuel Navarrete Puig has been every day at the doors of a branch on Gran Vía waiting for people to stop to take an interest in their crafts in exchange for their will. “I thought I would do these things in exchange for whatever help they could give me,” says José Manuel. Along with these crafts he too leave copies of your resume in case someone who passes may be interested in offering you a job.

José Manuel was born in Úbeda, Jaén, but has lived in Murcia for a few years. He has worked as a salesman, waiter or deliveryman, but he has not found a stable job for a while. It has a 12-year-old son who lives in Andalusia next to his mother. José Manuel regrets that due to the situation he is going through, he cannot be with him anymore. “I can only see it on the dates that correspond to me in the divorce”, it states. Their visiting regime is reduced to one week at Easter, 15 days in summer and half of the Christmas holidays. Since the state of alarm began, José Manuel has not been able to be with his son, “which makes the relationship between,” he laments.

For two years he has set up his stand in front of the branch, waiting for the people who pass by every day to help him. He did not imagine that he would spend so much time exclusively dedicating himself to ordering on the street. “Every day is a different story, there is no fixed income,” he says. “There are days when you think it is not worth coming and others that just the opposite.”

José Manuel thanks the people who have helped him, whether with clothes, food or emotionally, although he regrets that “No matter how much help they can give you, it is not enough because you are sick”. Anyone who passes through the Gran Vía has surely seen José Manuel with his crafts, but his story also reached the screens through social networks. A young woman who saw José Manuel every morning when he went to work decided to go to his position and take a resume. He asked permission to publish it on Facebook and people spread it through this social network. «Thanks to the Facebook post They called me to leave my resume in various places, but so far I have not had any luck», Says José Manuel.

«I only ask for an opportunity to have a normal life», says José Manuel. This man believes that “everyone deserves a second chance.” Her only request is to find a way to have a normal life and to be able to see her son soon. José Manuel has not yet found a stable job, so for the moment he will continue to be seen on the Gran Vía de Murcia exposing the crafts that he does with so much affection despite adversity.