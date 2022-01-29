SalaryHow much do you earn? We ask a Dutch person that every week. Today: Ashwin (28) works 40 hours a week as an HR Generalist.
Ashwin supports his colleagues in the HR team. For example, he ensures that, when someone new is hired, the paperwork for payroll tax is completed, the contract is signed and that the new employee has read the employee handbook. In addition, he also helps with larger projects such as the implementation of a new system and he organizes training courses.
What do you earn?
,,I earn 2900 gross. Net that is about 2300 euros.”
Happy with?
,,Yes. I earned the same in my previous job, but there were no career opportunities there and the fringe benefits there were zero.”
What are your fringe benefits now?
“I get reimbursed 19 cents per kilometer for commuting and 38 cents for business trips. My pension is 100% paid by my employer. It is an American company and I can therefore do various training courses at Harvard University, among others. I can also work from home if I want to.”
Have you negotiated your salary?
,,I said: ‘I want to earn this’ and then they agreed. Afterwards I thought: there might have been more residents, but at the bottom there is a lot more left than at my previous job. I have between 200 and 300 euros more to spend per month and that’s not even counting the benefits of the pension.”
,,I have been working here since November. This first year I work through a secondment. After that I am taken over and I get a permanent contract. Then when we sit down to the table, I’d like to have a piece of it. Then I showed what I am worth and where I can grow.”
Ever tried to negotiate?
“At my previous job. At the time, I had applied for two different companies. I had received a higher offer from the company that seemed less nice to me. Then I said: if you can match it, I will come to you. It was a difference of 800 euros. They have added 500 euros to their offer. Of course I didn’t tell you that I didn’t really want to work for that other employer, but it was nice to have something on hand.”
Within five years I hope to be in a higher position with a corresponding salary package.
Do you know what your colleagues earn?
,,Because I’m in HR, I can see everything about everyone. Most of them are one or two scales higher than I am, I can’t make a direct comparison because in the Netherlands I am the only one with this position in this company. I don’t really care either, to be honest. I assume that everyone gets paid for what they are worth. That is also the philosophy within the company. If people perform more than 100 percent, they will improve significantly in function and salary during the salary rounds.”
How do you see your future?
“With everything that is going on, corona, a new cabinet, I find it difficult to say. But within five years I hope to be in a higher position with a corresponding salary package. I hope to get to 4000 to 4500 gross per month.”
Does Ashwin earn enough?
Age: 28
Number of years of work experience: 5
Number of working hours per week: 40
Education: HBO
Position: HR employee
Industry: Production
Number of employees: 500 employees
Headquarters country of residence: United States
According to the Salary Guide the average salary for his position is 2841 euros gross. “That’s right.”
