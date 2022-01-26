Home page politics

Wolfgang Kubicki from the FDP (r) laughs and points his finger at the inaugural session of the new Bundestag. (Archive) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The Bundestag discussed on Wednesday about a possible corona vaccination. FDP man Wolfgang Kubicki made a glitch that caused a laugh.

Berlin – The possible corona vaccination is causing major discussions and differences of opinion in Germany. On Wednesday, the orientation debate in the Bundestag was on the agenda. The politicians had the opportunity to express their opinion on the subject.

Kubicki causes a laugh in a sensitive Bundestag session with Panne

In addition to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach – who, as expected, advocated compulsory vaccination – FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki also spoke. The politician had already announced his clear stance against mandatory vaccination in advance. He repeated this opinion in the Bundestag. There are good reasons for vaccination, but no good reasons for compulsory vaccination.

According to Kubicki, the current figures from the intensive care units do not indicate compulsory vaccination. In addition, such a regulation would no longer have any effect for the current omicron wave anyway.

Kubicki counters AfD celebrations directly

But at the very end of his speech, Kubicki caused a little more excitement and also great amusement.

When leaving the lectern, Kubicki forgot – probably in the heat of the moment – to put on his FFP2 mask, which is also mandatory in the Bundestag away from the lectern and your own seat.

The AfD faction took the chance directly and started cheering and clapping loudly, while Kubicki quickly returned to the desk and put on the mask. “I still noticed it,” he added with a smile towards the President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas.

“Otherwise I would have had to blame you too,” Bas replied directly. “I would have accepted that too,” countered Kubicki, while laughter broke out in the hall.