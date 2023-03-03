President signals that he may nominate an attorney general different from those chosen by the category

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signaled this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) that it may nominate a different Attorney General from those chosen by category.

Augusto Aras’ term at the head of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) ends in September. It will be up to Lula to nominate a replacement.

A ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors) draws up a list of the 3 favorite names in the category.

In PT governments, the practice was to choose the most voted. Already Michel Temer (MDB) chose Raquel Dodge, who was the 2nd most voted by prosecutors in 2017. Aras, chosen by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was not on the triple list.

“I no longer think of a triple list. I don’t think anymore. This is no longer the criteria I thought. When I came to the Presidency, I brought my union experience. So everything for me was a triple list”declared the president.

“It has already been proven that the triple list does not always solve the problem. So I will be more judicious in choosing the next Attorney General of the Republic”completed.

According to Lula, the criteria for choosing the head of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) will be “guys” and will wrap “a lot of meditation”.

“I’m going to talk to a lot of people. I only hope to choose, with the grace of God, a citizen who is decent, worthy, of great character and that this citizen is respected for the good services rendered to the country “said the president.

Lula made the statement in interview to journalist Reinaldo Azevedo, from BandNews FM radioon the morning of this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) – the material, already recorded, was shown in the late afternoon.