Michael Schumacher is one of the great legends of international motorsports, after his great emergence into the Formula 1 at the beginning of the 21st century, a sport in which he won seven world championships. However, a serious accident left him on the brink of death and took him away from his great passion, speed.

The former German pilot crashed on December 29, 2013 while skiing with his family after announcing his official retirement from Formula 1 and the automotive world. The holidays in The Alps They became a tragedy after the severe blow he suffered to the head on a descent.

Since that date, there have only been doubts and unknowns about the state of health of the seven-time world champion. His family has decided to remain silent and there is no clear medical report on the former German pilot.

Several of his friends and relatives have revealed in recent months that what is happening with him is worrying. 'Schumi', Some have been estranged by their own family, they intend to have the greatest privacy on the subject.

The last to speak was Willi Weber, Michael's friend and former manager in Formula 1, who revealed his concern about the state of his pupil's health and released a shocking phrase that leaves no hope.

“Unfortunately, when I think about Michael now, I have no hope of seeing him again. There is no positive news after ten years,” he told the newspaper Express.

Weber, who was one of the people who helped the 'Kaiser' get to Formula 1, said that he has been separated from his friend, the champion's wife, Corinnaand his family, have not allowed him to see or visit him.

Of course, he accepted that his biggest mistake was not having arrived at the hospital to visit Michael: “Of course, I am very sorry and I reproach myself for it. I would have had to visit Michael in the hospital. I felt like a dog after his accident, it had a very strong impact on me, you can imagine. Of course, also the fact that Corinna wouldn't allow me any more contact. But at some point I had to free myself from Michael, separate myself.”

Without information, this is how Weber explained the situation experienced by all those close to the former German pilot. The family has decided to remain completely silent about the situation and only his children and his wife know his state of health.

“Even three or four years later, people who recognized me still asked me: 'You're Schumacher's former manager. How is Michael?' That's when I stopped trying to explain myself and thought: 'Why doesn't anyone ask me how I am?' It was clear to me: Well, now it's over. The shit has to get out of my head“, concluded Willi Weber.

