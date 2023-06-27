Journalist Mayra Tenorio, from Citytv, was a victim of robbery while doing her job as a reporter for the information system of the open television channel during the celebration of the fans of Millonarios for the achievement of their star number 16, on Saturday night.

The young reporter from the Editorial House EL TIEMPO had her cell phone stolen while she was reporting the details of the celebration of the Albiazul fans at the exit of the El Campín stadium, at carrera 30 with calle 57.

and after the general rejection of what happenedthe journalist recounted how those unfortunate moments of anguish were that she should not have lived through.

‘I can’t go out into the street in peace’

“I was there at the exit of El Campín, when the fans began to leave little by little. The truth was that I did not see when that whole circle was created around me. I realized the theft because I had the headphones connected to the cell phone, which was serving me as a return, and of course, as soon as it was stolen, I felt that the signal was gone“said the journalist.

In the video of the moment, it is not possible to perceive who was the person who stole the phone. Tenorio, he says, could not see well either.

“I couldn’t see who it was, but The most serious thing is that I feel that I can no longer go out into the street in peace because I was normal, working, and I ended up robbed.“, he expressed.

After what happened, the reporter says that she has received the support of all her colleagues, who encouraged her to share the recording.

“My colleagues have supported me and that is why we decided to publish the recording. I have the location of the cell phone, I have already filed a complaint, but we have to wait and see if it can be recovered”Tenorio recounted.

EL TIEMPO condemns what happened and rejects any act that puts the practice of journalism in Colombia at risk.

So far, there is no precise information about the person who perpetrated the theft.

The complex thing is not the cell phone (it does not revolve around that)… it is about what should be done next. Feeling alone, being away from home and fearing for the other risks that come after a robbery is overwhelming… cards, accounts and passwords… it hurts to see how there are people who don’t care https://t.co/umrlrywncX — Mayra Tenorio (@Mayratenorior) June 26, 2023

The journalist also assured in her Twitter account that “the complex thing is not the cell phone (it does not revolve around that)… it is about what must be done afterwards. Feeling alone, being far from home and fearing for others overwhelms risks that come after a robbery… cards, accounts and passwords… it hurts to see how there are people who don’t care about anything”.

