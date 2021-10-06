It was a remarkable debut, this spring. Via the livestream you could experience how conductor Hartmut Haenchen (78) was introduced to the Noord Nederlands Orkest for the first time and immediately coaxed the (mostly young) musicians a great, saturated Strauss sound. The concert also immediately sparked the wish of NNO artistic director Marcel Mandos: more Haenchen soon. The NNO signed Haenchen as permanent guest conductor from August 2022 for three to four weeks per season, for at least three seasons.

Also read this review: Kremer and Haenchen excel in songs Strauss and Wolf



“That concert debut was a scarce bright spot in the fierce corona period,” says Haenchen. “I got corona myself and saw an exceptionally interesting season evaporate. Tristan and Isolde in New York City, parsifal in Vienna, a Bruckner cycle in Brussels: all gone.”

Haenchen is an old acquaintance in the Netherlands: as a former chief conductor of Dutch National Opera (1986-1999) and the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra (1986-2002), he can still be heard a lot here. And although as a naturalized Dutchman he now lives in Germany again, he still has family living here.

The NNO is also looking for a chief conductor, why not become one?

“That was also asked, but I no longer aspire to that responsibility when I am 78. In addition, I have my own views on what a chief conductorship entails. Not the eight weeks that are customary, but a much deeper relationship. As a NedPhO and opera chef, I was in Amsterdam for forty weeks per season at the time. As a chef, I wanted to be involved in everything.”

Conductors often bloom late. How do you see that?

“I want to make music as long as I can. My energy is different from sixty years ago, but through experience I also know how to conduct more economically; where I am physically needed and where I can rely on the musicians’ own initiative. I always travel with my own orchestral material. Everything that can be written down is actually written down. But of course the music only starts where the writing ends. That’s just the wonderful thing.”

What attracted you to the NNO?

“The orchestra is young, and I liked the will to work hard and reach the optimum. A second consideration was that I find it more interesting to build something with an orchestra than to work somewhere else every week.”

Haenchen speaks on the phone from Linz, where he conducts a Bruckner concert on Monday. “That’s on Bruckner’s 125th anniversary, but actually I hate agenda programming,” he says. “I am still in consultation with the NNO about our plans, but if I may already reveal one: I would like to conduct mini festivals around composers, without jubilee reasons.”

This autumn you will also lead the PHION and the Netherlands Philharmonic. Remarkable.

“When I made my debut in the Netherlands in 1984, there were 21 professional symphony orchestras. Now eight. You are quickly ubiquitous. I am especially happy that the live concerts are possible again. Streams are like studio recordings: cold. I missed the indescribable interaction with the audience that I don’t see, but whose energy I feel directly. We make music for people, not for ourselves.”

Concerts Hartmut Haenchen with NNO: 18-21/11. PHION: 5-14/11. NedPhO: 28-30/5